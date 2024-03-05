Why the realme 12 Pro+ is our new favourite phone under Dh1,500

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 1:01 PM

realme 12 Pro Series has already taken the Indian market by storm achieving remarkable success and breaking sales records, with realme 12 Pro+ marking a seismic shift by bringing flagship-level zoom technology to the masses. It boasts a periscope camera capable of achieving up to 3x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom, rivaling some of the best flagship phones on the market. In other words, realme has democratized zoom.

And the best part? Even with best-in-class camera technology, elegant design, immersive display, and long-lasting performance, realme 12 Pro+ remains surprisingly affordable priced at just 1499 AED.

Unrivalled Zoom Capabilities: 3x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom

The realme 12 Pro+ features the best-in-class camera system, thanks to its state-of-the-art camera system. It's equipped with a powerful 64MP periscope camera that delivers unmatched 3x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom – something you'd only expect in high-end flagship phones. But it's not just the periscope lens that impresses. The main 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor also produces stellar photos and videos, revealing fine details and excellent dynamic range.

Complemented by advanced OIS and the latest RAW domain algorithms tuned in partnership with Qualcomm, this camera captures incredibly detailed zoomed-in shots even in dim lighting. The low light photography is on par with the much more expensive flagship phones on the market, which speaks volumes about the realme 12 Pro+ night mode prowess. Simply put, realme 12 Pro+ really stands out in the mid-range phones segment.

The phone enriches the photography experience with a set of Master Camera Filters customised by none other than Claudio Miranda, the Oscar-winning cinematographer behind numerous cinematic masterpieces like the movie Life of Pi.

Unique Design Inspired by Luxury Watches

The design of the realme 12 Pro+ is not just impressive; it's surpassing expectations for its price range. Crafted in partnership with luxury watch designer Ollivier Savéo, the realme 12 Pro+ draws inspiration from high-end Swiss timepieces. The phone further distinguishes itself with the 3D Jubilee Bracelet, a design that imbues a tangible sophistication. Wrapped in premium Vegan Leather, the devices balance elegance and durability. The phone comes in two subtle yet sophisticated color options — Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige.

Blazing Performance

The realme 12 Pro+ 5G is a powerhouse of a smartphone, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. With up to 12GB+12GB Dynamic RAM, you can switch between multiple apps seamlessly. The 6.7-inch Curved Vision OLED Display offers a stunning 120Hz refresh rate, a 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The 5000mAh battery ensures that you can use the phone for more than a day on a single charge. And if you need a quick boost, the 67W SUPERVOOC charging can fill up the battery in minutes.

The realme 12 Pro+ 5G offers unmatched features, design and performance for the price. So, if you're looking for incredible value without compromising features or quality, the realme 12 Pro+ 5G is the one to buy right now.

To learn more, visit www.realme.com/mea-en/.