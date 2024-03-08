Why the human touch is so important when gender plays no role in an automated era

Businesses need to maintain a balance in offering a human approach to both customers and their employees.

Over the past two decades, the travel industry in the Middle East has experienced tremendous growth and now accounts for approximately nine per cent of the region’s GDP. The region’s tourism is predicted to grow at an annual average rate of 7.7 per cent, up to 2032 — three times the 2.5 per cent growth rate of the overall economy.

A few decades ago, there was only one dominant airline in the region. Today the Middle East boasts several award-winning airlines, and airports are more than just entryways to destinations. Passengers are now spending more time at the airport before and after their trip given the amenities available such as dining options, shopping, cultural experiences, health & wellness treatments, lounges, and entertainment. This transformation has elevated the airport from simply being a transit hub, to now an emotional part of the travel journey, rather than transactional.

The implementation of state-of-the-art technology, safety measures, and automated processes has made travel faster and smoother for passengers. However, to remain competitive and succeed in this evolving industry, businesses must not overlook the importance of providing a human touch to their services.

I’ve been working at Collinson for 25 years now, and during this time, I’ve seen a significant transformation in the industry, regionally and globally. In a role that is focused on developing tailored travel loyalty strategies for global businesses, the demand for customer-centricity has never been more crucial.

In an era where automation meets hyper-connectivity and the emphasis on personalisation strategies, consumers now play a role in shaping the future of travel. However, businesses need to find a balance where they can serve customers based on their preferences, using data-driven insights and technology, but maintain a balance in offering a human approach to both customers and their employees.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, we take note of the significant contributions women are making in the travel sector, particularly In the Middle East, where they hold many leading roles. In business, we must embrace the diversity of our workforce and cultivate an inclusive culture. However, embracing diversity is not just about promoting women in business. It’s about harnessing the talents of the individual.

By encouraging an understanding of and appreciation of differences, we can eliminate the idea that gender is the deciding factor when it comes to an individual’s ability to excel in a specific role. For women to be successful, besides having the support of other women, they also need the support of leaders in the business who believe in the need for diversity. Achieving female leadership is about creating the right environment where women can thrive.

At Collinson, I have the privilege of being part of the company’s employee resource group, Women@Collinson. This group facilitates continuous dialogue and discussions to promote a more inclusive work environment, which in turn enhances our people, policies, processes, and products. All are welcome to the group regardless of gender. Topics include women on the board, breaking biases, and a balance for better health, wellness, and development.

While automation can enhance efficiency, the essential human touch remains crucial in fostering emotional connections, resolving complex problems, and delivering exceptional experiences. As travel in the Middle East continues to grow and transform the experience, businesses must simultaneously prioritise a human perspective and recognise the cultural dynamics and embrace diversity in their workforce.

Priyanka Lakhani is Senior Vice-President, Commercial, EMEA, Collinson Group. Views expressed are her own and do not reflect the newspaper's policy.