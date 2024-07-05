West World Events hosts 'An Evening for Workers' in partnership with Zamelect and Danube Properties

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 4:14 PM

West World Events, renowned for social gatherings in the UK and UAE, dedicated an evening in Dubai to honour the hardworking labourers and social workers titled 'An Evening to the names of Labourers of our Society'. This unique event, hosted in collaboration with Danube Properties and Zamelect Properties, saw participation from various social and business personalities, along with a significant number of labourers.

The event took place at a local hotel in Dubai, featuring Mirza Farooq Baig from Zamelect Properties, the Danube Group, and Naveed Sattar from Trip Ifeza Tours, who distributed valuable prizes to the workers. The surprise appearance of globally renowned digital content creator Muhammad Shakoor, also known as Chhota Bhai, added a touch of glamour. The audience greeted him with prolonged applause, appreciating his efforts to deliver clean and quality entertainment.

Following this, the 'Khiraaj-e-Tehseen' Awards were presented to numerous individuals in recognition of their outstanding social services across various fields. The audience also enjoyed musical performances, including the release of two songs by young artists Zarnab Lashari and Jahanzaib Mughal.



At the event's conclusion, organiser Naima Lashari and other notable guests, including former chief minister of Balochistan Nawab Aslam Khan Raisani, Dr Khaled Balushi, Dr V Kabir, and Sarwat Abdul Razzak, highlighted the importance of holding more events like this to focus on neglected segments of society and appropriately honour their contributions.