Welsh company Finalrentals and UAE’s Autorent join forces to transform car rentals in the UAE

Finalrentals, a leading global car rental network from Wales, has partnered with Autorent, the car rental division of Bahwan International Group, to revolutionise the car rental experience for millions in the UAE and the wider region. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone, with Autorent officially taking on the Finalrentals franchise for the UAE. Together, the two brands aim to deliver innovative, customer-centric solutions that redefine the car rental landscape in the region.

Speaking about the partnership during the official signing of the MoU between the two companies on Wednesday, Ammar Akhtar, founder and CEO of Finalrentals, said: "We are proud to welcome Autorent as our franchise partner in the UAE. As a brand under Bahwan International Group, Autorent brings a legacy of excellence and innovation that perfectly aligns with our mission to empower car rental businesses through cutting-edge technology. Together, we are committed to transforming the car rental experience for customers in the UAE." The event brought together key stakeholders from both organisations, emphasising their shared vision for excellence and growth.

Paulo Fernandes, COO of Autorent, commented: "Partnering with Finalrentals marks an exciting chapter for Autorent and Bahwan International Group. By combining our local expertise with Finalrentals’ innovative digital solutions, we aim to deliver a seamless and superior car rental experience for our customers."

Autorent Car Rental LLC is one of the Middle East’s leading auto rental and leasing service companies with a track record of delivering exceptional customer experience. With a growing presence in over 16 prime locations across 12 cities in the UAE, Bahrain, KSA, and Oman, Autorent has been helping its customers get on the road faster with truly hassle-free car rentals and leasing with a fleet of more than 13,000 cars.

Shakil Ahmad Khan, vice president of Autorent, highlighted the significance of this partnership: "Our collaboration with Finalrentals reflects Bahwan International Group’s commitment to fostering innovation and delivering exceptional value. We are excited to work together to elevate the car rental experience and set new benchmarks in the UAE."

Headquartered in Wales, Finalrentals has been revolutionising the global car rental industry through innovative and proprietary technology, connecting thousands of customers with hundreds of local car rental businesses worldwide in more than 30 countries including Turkey, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, offering them a seamless platform to search for and hire vehicles. "Expanding into the UAE is a pivotal moment for Finalrentals. The country's dynamic market, thriving tourism sector, and forward-thinking business ecosystem make it the perfect landscape for innovation in mobility solutions. This move not only strengthens our global footprint but also allows us to bring seamless, technology-driven car rental experiences to a key international hub,” added Akhtar, who founded Final Rentals in 2019. "Last year, Dubai alone welcomed over 16.79 million international visitors between January and November, reflecting a 9% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This surge underscores Dubai's and UAE’s position as a premier destination for both leisure and business travelers, highlighting the immense potential for growth in the car rental industry." The partnership is further bolstered by Akhtar’s involvement in the Welsh Government Economic Trade Mission, a prestigious initiative supported by the UK Government’s Department for Business and Trade. The trade mission underscores the importance of fostering international collaborations to drive business growth and innovation. By combining advanced technology with a focus on exceptional customer service, both Finalrentals and Autorent aim to transform the car rental experience for millions of residents in the UAE and tourists from the wider region.

Visit www.finalrentals.com for more information.