Welcoming expertise: Ashwin Narasimhan joins InsuranceMarket.ae leadership

In an exciting addition to its leadership team, InsuranceMarket.ae welcomes Ashwin Narasimhan, an industry expert with a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the insurance landscape. CEO Avinash Babur shared his enthusiasm, noting that Ashwin has been closely connected with InsuranceMarket.ae’s journey since its early days, witnessing its growth and transformation.

Narasimhan’s extensive background as an underwriter, combined with his strong portfolio management skills, positions him perfectly to add substantial value to the organisation’s ecosystem. His expertise will be pivotal in advancing the company’s strategic approach, enhancing the brokerage’s services, and fostering stronger partnerships with underwriting firms.

InsuranceMarket.ae has always focused on innovation and excellence in delivering comprehensive insurance solutions across the UAE. The leadership team, known for pushing boundaries, sees Ashwin’s appointment as a vital step toward reaching new heights of growth and service. "I’m honoured to join InsuranceMarket.ae and excited to contribute to its vision. I look forward to helping drive impactful solutions for our clients," said Narasimhan. "We are thrilled to have Ashwin on board,” shared Babur. "His technical skills, strategic insight, and deep understanding of the industry make him an invaluable asset. With Ashwin's underwriting and portfolio management expertise, we are poised to elevate our brokerage operations. His leadership will enhance the quality of our client offerings and strengthen our partnerships across the insurance sector. Together, we look forward to creating even more impactful, client-focused solutions."

Ashwin’s entry into the leadership team marks another chapter in InsuranceMarket.ae’s mission of resilience, growth, and commitment to client value. The team looks forward to his contributions as they continue their shared journey to redefine the insurance broking landscape in the UAE.