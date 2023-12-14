Vu Televisions launches in Middle East; Californian technology with award-winning aesthetics

Published: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 3:51 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 3:52 PM

Vu Televisions, the fastest-growing large-sized TV manufacturer that originated in California, launches in the Middle East, introducing a premium luxury viewing experience with a seamless blend of Californian technology with award-winning aesthetics.

Founded in California in 2006, Vu Televisions has sold over three million products in large-size and 4K TVs. Viewers in the Middle East can enjoy their favourite movies, programs, or games without any limitations. The brand, trusted by Google, Netflix, and the Hollywood Filmmaker Association, introduces a unique blend of entertainment and technology, catering to discerning customers in the Middle East. Focused on delivering the best picture and sound quality, Vu is the innovator of Cricket Mode and Cinema Mode in the Television space.

Speaking at the launch, Devita Saraf, founder, chairperson, and CEO of Vu Group said: "At Vu Televisions, we are not just offering luxury televisions. We are delivering a fusion of state-of-the-art technology and award-winning aesthetics. Entering the vibrant market of the Middle East is a strategic move for Vu Televisions, and we are excited to introduce our revolutionary viewing experience to the discerning customers of this emerging hub. We believe our cutting-edge masterpieces fit with the high-tech enthusiasts gathered from around the world in this dynamic region."

Vu Television's two best-selling series, Vu Masterpieces Glo QLED TV and Vu GloLED TV, will be officially available to the Middle Eastern audience, at strategic partner locations and key distributors, including Sharaf DG, Amazon, Safari Mall, Simpex, Alshan, Metro, Seven Wonders, LuLu and more, ensuring widespread availability across the Middle East.

Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV

Armani Gold aesthetics, Real 4K Quantum Dot Technology, and 120Hz refresh rate redefine luxury entertainment.

Vu Masterpiece Glo Series comes in 75, 65 and 55 inches with Armani Gold aesthetics and a sleek design. The Real 4K Quantum Dot Technology, coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision IQ, delivers a breathtakingly lifelike viewing experience. With 800nits peaking brightness and a Full Array of Local Dimming, every frame is a symphony of clarity and contrast. The audio experience is equally impressive, featuring a 100W DJ Sound system with a built-in subwoofer and Dolby Atmos Surround Sound. Gaming reaches new heights with 4K capabilities at 120Hz, driven by a powerful CPU and GPU. The Vu Masterpiece Series redefines home entertainment, combining elegance, technology, and performance in perfect harmony.

Vu GloLED TV

Stunning 4K Glo Panel, Dolby Vision IQ, and 104W DJ Sound immerse viewers in a cinematic experience.

The Vu GloLED Series, a testament to unparalleled visual and auditory excellence comes in 50, 55 and 65 inches, boasting a stunning 4K Glo Panel with 400Nits brightness and an impressive 94 per cent colour range. Equipped with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, the GloLED Series ensures a cinematic experience. Its powerful 104W DJ Sound, is complemented by a built-in subwoofer. The Glo AI Processor, coupled with a robust graphics engine, enhances performance for a seamless and responsive user experience. Tailored for enthusiasts, the series features an Advanced Cricket Mode and Cinema Mode, elevating sports and movie-watching adventures.

The brand's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction sets it apart in the competitive landscape.

Vu Televisions, owns a range of innovative technologically advanced television series, including Vu100, a 100-inch television — the largest in the world, Vu Intelligent TV - the first TV with a built-in Windows PC, Super TV, the first TV globally to run both Windows and Android and the Vu Cinema TV — the first to bring cinema-quality picture and audio to TVs as small as 43 inches in size. Offering a wide range of Televisions in the Middle East the price ranges from $380 to $1360.

Visit https://vutvs.com/me.