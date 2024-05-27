VOX reaffirms commitment to great design and showcases innovation in an exclusive event at Festival Plaza, Jebel Al

Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 5:44 PM Last updated: Mon 27 May 2024, 6:03 PM

Showing a dedication to spreading expert global knowledge within local markets, VOX Furniture UAE, a franchisee of VOX Capital Group held an exclusive summit on the May 23, at VOX showrooms in Dubai Festival Plaza Mall, at the heart of Wasl Gate in Jebel Ali. In attendance were some of the most prominent names in the world of interior design and architecture in the UAE.

The key focus of the event centred around VOX's patented building materials. The brand discussed how their products efficiently solved designers’ problems while bringing their imagination to life, across the world and in the UAE. Setting the backdrop for the event was the Festival Plaza Mall which is home to the Festival Plaza Design Hub, an incredible blend of style and imagination, dedicated to sophisticated interiors.

VOX products are used extensively in architectural and interior projects across Europe, India, UAE, Indonesia, and Vietnam to name a few. The high-quality products are sold in more than 60 countries.

The event brought together eminent architects, interior designers, and social media influencers from the region, along with the esteemed VOX Poland team. VOX products are already the preferred choice of designers and architects, with their range of exterior and interior wall panels, and ceiling panels which offer an economical and problem-free solution to traditional wall and ceiling claddings. The brand also offers a 10-year warranty on these products as a measure of the strength and durability they boast to withstand the harsh weather conditions of our region.

With over 40 years of global operations and more than one million projects executed worldwide, VOX has firmly established itself as a trusted name in the industry.

Throughout the evening, VOX highlighted the benefits and features of its products, emphasizing their versatility and durability. Attendees also had the chance to experience VOX's cutting-edge VR technology, VOXBOX, which enables users to visualize designs in stunning 3D and virtual reality. This immersive experience allows both the designers and end-users to ‘see before they invest’ in products. The event also saw the launch of the ‘VOX Global Installation workshop’ - a personalized weekly training program aimed at certifying contractors and fit-out installers to ensure the execution and installation of building materials are technically correct and visually flawless. These workshops are now going to be rolled out every week to certify the participants. The VOX-certified installers are going to be actively executing projects in all emirates of the UAE. Anyone can join the program and get certified. "We are excited about the opportunity to strengthen our partnerships in the UAE," said Varsha Sharma, MD VOX UAE. "Our goal is to establish a leadership position in the region by providing innovative solutions and unparalleled support to our valued partners." Through this event, VOX exemplified its complete 360-degree thinking process and service, which strengthens its position as a global brand, and validates its commitment to enabling designers to delight their clients in this challenging global market.

