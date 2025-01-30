Volvo Trucks makes history with the launch of Qatar’s first-ever heavy-duty electric truck

Domasco and Volvo Trucks, the global leader in electrification of heavy vehicles, is set to revolutionise Qatar’s transport landscape with the unveiling of the Volvo FH Electric, the nation’s first-ever heavy-duty electric truck. Hosted at the iconic Fire Station venue—an artistic hub and event space in Doha—the launch signals a bold step forward in Qatar’s sustainability and decarbonisation efforts.

The Volvo FH Electric is designed to deliver exceptional performance, offering a seamless balance between power, efficiency, and sustainability. With a Gross Combination Weight (GCW) of up to 44 tonnes and a range of advanced features, it meets the demands of Qatar’s growing industries while contributing to the nation’s green transition.

Specifications include:

Range: Up to 300 km per charge.

Charging Time: 2.5 hours (fast charger) or 9.5 hours (overnight charger).

Power: Up to 666 horsepower with a battery capacity ranging from 180 to 540 kWh.

As the first of its kind in the region, the Volvo FH Electric aligns seamlessly with Qatar’s sustainability strategy, which includes the government’s commitment to reducing environmental impact. Qatar has pledged to lower greenhouse gas emissions by 25 per cent by 2030 through targeted awareness campaigns and progressive policies. This launch, driven by Domasco’s initiative to make the Volvo Electric Truck available in Qatar, further reinforces its alignment with the nation’s vision. By supporting Qatar’s government in advancing green mobility across all industries, Domasco underscores the critical role of zero-emission technology in achieving decarbonisation targets within the logistics and heavy transportation sectors, paving the way for a more sustainable future. Ramez Hamdan, managing director of Industrial Equipment, commented: "The launch of the Volvo FH Electric is a testament to our dedication to driving sustainable transformation in the region. By introducing Qatar’s first heavy-duty electric truck, we are not only revolutionising the logistics and transportation sectors but also setting a new standard for innovation and environmental stewardship."

This launch highlights Volvo Trucks’ unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability. With competitors yet to introduce electric models in Qatar, Volvo Trucks is paving the way for a cleaner, more efficient future in transportation.