E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Vista Maritime Travel and Tourism secures International Prime Awards

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 6:00 PM

Vista Maritime Travel and Tourism has been recognised for its outstanding contribution to the travel and tourism industry by the prestigious International Prime Awards.

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

The event, known for honoring remarkable achievements globally, was a momentous occasion.


Miss Fatima Khalid, marketing head of Vista Maritime, proudly accepted the award on stage, being honored by distinguished guests of honor. The recognition showcases Vista Maritime's commitment to excellence and its impact on the global travel industry.

The International Prime Awards is recognised as a prestigious global platform for honoring remarkable achievements by companies, professionals, and individuals.


More news from KT Network