Veteran entrepreneur Usman Qureshi launches 'Brand Media Works'

Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 1:11 PM

Entrepreneur and business expert Usman Qureshi has launched the highly sought after management consulting firm, Brand Media Works in the UAE. This innovative company caters to not only large enterprises and governments but to smaller businesses too, offering a range of services including artificial intelligence, digital strategy, and transformation as well as Web3.

Usman started his entrepreneurial journey nearly 20 years ago. His international business building experience is within energy trading, Web3 and e-commerce. Having built multiple leading businesses from the ground up, Usman understood the challenges involved for organisations of all sizes and across multiple industries. This realisation ignited the creation of Brand Media Works, with a goal of sharing the key aspects of what it really takes for businesses to become leaders in their industries.

Brand Media Works focuses on four main service lines:

Artificial Intelligence: This service line offers AI driven automation for work processes using machine and deep learning as well as generative AI. Custom AI solutions, designed by Brand Media Works, built for specific tasks can enhance cost savings and reduce wasted spend - increasing company profitability.

Brand & Digital Strategy: As one of the top digital strategy firms to watch out for, Brand Media Works creates tailored solutions for businesses to deliver a boost in revenue which vastly differs from other consultancies that disregard sales performance.

Digital Transformation: As worldwide commerce is being reworked, Brand Media Works is using digital transformation whilst encompassing digitisation and digitalisation to build in depth data analytics, more efficient and unrealised digital ecosystems for their clients.

Web3: Brand Media Works' focus is on emerging and newly developed markets, positioning their consulting services to springboard their clients into solutions led by the latest blockchain technology. This gives their clients an edge over their competitors due to the immutable nature of blockchain and smart contracts. Transparency, full ownership, and trust are the future for all businesses, and Brand Media Works is at the forefront of delivering such empowerment.

Usman Qureshi, founder and CEO behind Brand Media Works, states that every business, large or small, must have a trusted consulting partner: "Our team consists of entrepreneurs and industry-wide experts who fully understand the dynamics and complexity of business. We’ve made hundreds of millions of dollars in our own companies and know the exact process of getting nearly every business to achieve the same."

His high level of expertise and vigour in building robust and reliable businesses is why Brand Media Works has now achieved over $100 million in clients’ realisable value within just two years of consulting operations. Their goal is to reach $1 billion in client realisable value before 31 December, 2025.

Ethics are at the core of the founders’ mode of operation. Brand Media Works focuses first on achieving a value-based approach to all business problems, whether sales, IT, operations, or cost-related. The main aspect of this is to give impartial advice where the overall benefit and goal for their clients is to better their business position overall, as opposed to being subjected to high fees from the get-go. In short, Brand Media Works takes on clients that they know they can genuinely help and achieve the desired results.

Usman's passion to help all businesses become successful sets Brand Media Works apart from their competition by giving their clients the know-how and tools to achieve higher sales, huge cost savings, and an overall improved market share. Their mission is to unlock hidden value that exists in nearly all businesses; aspiring business owners and managers can then achieve their goals without losing time and money due to the infinite unknowns in the business landscape.

Brand Media Works is the game-changer that the consulting world needed. Follow their journey on social media as well as YouTube, as they’re always giving free advice and guidance to all business owners and managers.