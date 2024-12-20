VeraViews integrates OnDemand’s advanced AI technology to transform Ad fraud detection

Muhammed Khalid, CEO of AIREV and Mark Firth, CEO of VeraViews

VeraViews, a leader in blockchain-powered advertising transparency, has announced an innovative partnership with OnDemand, the cutting-edge AI platform developed by AIREV. This collaboration will leverage OnDemand’s advanced AI capabilities to enhance VeraViews’ mission of combating ad fraud and driving transparency in the digital advertising ecosystem.

OnDemand’s AI-powered platform introduces a suite of groundbreaking features that will elevate VeraViews’ fraud detection to unprecedented levels. With a robust and scalable architecture, OnDemand’s capabilities include:

Autonomous Workflow Automation: Streamlining processes through intelligent agents that perform complex fraud detection tasks without requiring manual intervention.

Real-Time Data Analysis: Utilising advanced machine learning models to process vast volumes of advertising data in real time, enabling the precise identification of invalid traffic and fraudulent activity.

Customisable AI Agents: Designed specifically for VeraViews, these tailored agents integrate seamlessly into its proprietary Proof of View (PoV) system, enhancing its ability to detect anomalies and verify legitimate ad impressions.

Enhanced Reporting and Insights: Delivering actionable insights into campaign performance with data visualisation tools, empowering advertisers and publishers to optimise strategies and better understand ad traffic.

Scalability and Flexibility: Offering high-volume data processing capabilities with zero latency, ensuring peak operational efficiency even during high traffic periods.

Mark Firth, CEO of VeraViews, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: "We are thrilled to collaborate with OnDemand to bring a new level of sophistication to our fraud detection processes. By combining our patented Proof of View technology with OnDemand’s AI-driven platform, we can provide our clients with unparalleled accuracy and transparency."

The integration of OnDemand into the VeraViews ecosystem represents a major step forward in ad fraud detection. Brands and publishers will benefit from reliable, auditable, and transparent campaign statistics, enhancing their ability to build trust with their audiences. This partnership also aligns with VeraViews’ commitment to innovation, underscored by its recent expansion in the UAE under the Ministry of Economy’s NextGen FDI programme. Muhammed Khalid, CEO of AIREV, emphasised the significance of this collaboration, noting: "Ad fraud remains a critical challenge for the advertising industry, and OnDemand is specifically designed to tackle these high-stakes problems. Our AI agents are uniquely positioned to provide VeraViews with the tools needed to deliver secure and trustworthy advertising solutions."

By joining forces, VeraViews and OnDemand are setting a new benchmark for transparency and trust in digital advertising. This groundbreaking partnership is poised to redefine industry standards, paving the way for a more secure and reliable advertising future.