ValueMentor marks nine years of cybersecurity excellence at Annual Awards 2023

Binoy Koonammavu

Published: Fri 1 Dec 2023, 12:50 PM

ValueMentor, a stalwart in the cybersecurity domain, recently concluded a two-day extravaganza, the ValueMentor Annual Awards 2023, in Dubai, marking a majestic celebration of their nine years of unparalleled achievements in the realms of cybersecurity and data privacy.

Stepping into the 10th year of relentless cyber security service in UAE

The event commenced with a recounting of the illustrious journey from the inception of ValueMentor almost a decade ago. Binoy Koonammavu, the visionary founder, spearheaded this journey, identifying and addressing gaps in cybersecurity consulting services. Over this period ValueMentor has successfully delivered cybersecurity solutions, addressing more than 2,500 types of cyber threats and vulnerabilities in the UAE.

ValueMentor has maintained among the best client retention rate that the industry has witnessed over the past nine years highlighting the trust clients place in the company's cybersecurity solutions. "As we embark on our 10th year, I'm profoundly grateful for the unwavering support of our customers, whose trust has been the bedrock of our success. This milestone marks not just a celebration of our journey so far, but a recommitment to innovation, excellence, and serving you with even greater dedication in the years ahead," added Koonammavu.

CXO Safe Space: Fireside chat on navigating future threats

The summit reached its zenith with the 'CXO Safe Space,' an enlightening fireside chat moderated by CEO-Middle East Paul Mathew. Discussions delved into fortifying defences against emerging threats, embracing cutting-edge technologies, and the intersection of compliance, automation, and diversity in ensuring true resilience.

Unveiling the future: Launch of Encyb and Duture

Amidst the grandeur, ValueMentor unveiled two ground-breaking ventures, 'Encyb' and 'Duture.' The former focuses on developing cutting-edge proprietary products in collaboration with industry OEMs, while the latter aims to be a transformative force in Automation, artificial intelligence, cloud, analytics, and digital implementation. Koonammavu emphasised, "With Encyb and Duture, we are driving change, shaping the future of cybersecurity and digital innovation."

Inclusive initiative: ValueMentor First Family: Redefining cybersecurity

In a pioneering move, ValueMentor, led by co-founder Angela Maria, launched the 'ValueMentor First Family' initiative, extending cybersecurity awareness to the families of its exclusive patrons. Angela expressed the initiative's significance, 'Cybersecurity starts at home, and by including families, we foster a holistic approach to digital safety'.

Continued Commitment: Safeguarding the digital world

Reflecting on nine years of cybersecurity excellence, ValueMentor remains unwavering in its mission to safeguard the digital world. This grand event underscored the critical role cybersecurity plays in our interconnected, digital lives.