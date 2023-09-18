Valentin Kulikov: Summer showed that investor interest in UAE real estate is growing. What to expect in Autumn?

Published: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 6:57 PM

Sunlocate Properties was founded by Valentin Kulikov, a licensed broker and a passionate entrepreneur with over 10 years of experience. Valentin has spent his entire life working successfully in the sales sector and launched startups in the fields of offline retail and e-commerce. Even in a highly competitive environment, he forged for himself a strong expertise in business development, especially when it comes to sales and marketing.

UAE and its attractive business landscape

Of all the countries out there, Kulikov chose the UAE to establish his real estate agency. Undoubtedly, this jurisdiction has a strong position at a global level when it comes to business and finances. Let’s see why:

Steadily growing economy: The UAE has wisely diversified its economy, which has remained stable for many years, a characteristic that’s not to be underrated in the current international economy. Moreover, the constant influx of talented individuals, tourists, and high-income expats contributes to the growth of almost all sectors.

Economic performance: The dynamics shown by the UAE economy reflect the effectiveness of the country's government expenditure and the fine development of its financial system. Also, other economic sectors, besides oil, are developing steadily, which speaks well of the country’s perspective when it comes to growth.

Favourable investment climate with maximum transparency: The UAE has low taxes, compared to other jurisdictions, within a complying framework. And capital's transparency contributes to a country’s reputation, making things easier for local players when it comes to transactions, international trade, and commerce.

Rapid development of technology and digitalisation: The government intends to turn Dubai into a tech hub to attract talent from all corners of the world. Investors will find favourable conditions from free zones to business incentives, innovative initiatives.

In Dubai, international corporations and IT startups open their offices, and dozens of business communities operate freely. That's why financial and IT companies, online services, and online stores are the leading sectors in terms of development.

Finally, it’s important to highlight that the UAE welcomes talents, businesses, and investments from all over the world. The country is quite unique when it comes to inclusivity and openness. In every aspect, the UAE strives for high standards, strengthening its status as one of the best places in the world for living, working, and investing.

The benefits of buying real estate in the UAE

When buying property, not only does it all depend on the best area, but also on the specific building. In Dubai, like in other metropolises where active construction is taking place, there are neighbourhoods where luxury real estate can stand next to comfort-segment properties. Currently, since the UAE real estate market is growing, some locations are good for resale even at the construction stage. One must only look at some statistics to understand the value of local real estate investment, particularly during 2023. In April 2023, the prices of residential properties increased by 14.5 per cent annually, while sales rates increased by 1.8 for apartments and 2 percent for villas.

In general, if summer was traditionally considered a slow season, then the last two years have changed everything dramatically. The year 2023 has shown significant dynamics and growth. We see that, even in the summer, the peak of business activity remained steady, sales volumes increased, developers were just as actively launching new projects, and interest in real estate from buyers was maintained at the same level. Also, now there are interested buyers from new parts of the world including citizens of India, Pakistan, the UK, and Africa.

Sunlocate Properties: Your real estate consultant in the UAE

Sunlocate Properties is an international real estate agency with its head office in Dubai, offering a wide range of services for investors and buyers. They specialise in the selection and sale of investment properties, helping clients make informed decisions and achieve their financial goals.

Kulikov was able to put together a solid team of professionals who have extensive experience in the real estate sector and a deep understanding of the UAE market. Thus, they carefully analyse each real estate object to offer clients only the best investment options. Whether you are looking for an apartment, villa, or commercial real estate, they are always ready to provide the hottest and most profitable offers.

Every investor knows that the legal aspect of the deal is one of the most crucial elements when buying real estate. That's why Sunlocate Properties offers full legal support for transactions. Since their team is composed of experienced lawyers, they provide all the necessary information, conduct all the required checks, and help clients safely close the deal.

What are the best deals in the UAE’s real estate sector

The team finds the best deals according to the client’s needs and requests. Also, they closely monitor market trends. For example, currently, there is an increasing demand for secondary real estate. Many clients are moving from being renters to buyers as renters purchase their own housing after the lease contract ends, and this trend is only intensifying. This is what we can see in the case of Alessio Faccia, an Italian professor who decided to become an owner instead of a tenant.

Parallel to Dubai’s, the real estate markets in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah are in constant development and becoming new centres of attraction. However, these cities cannot be compared with each other as each is unique in its own way. While Abu Dhabi is becoming a true epicentre of business events in the Middle East, Ras Al Khaimah is significantly strengthening its tourist positions, skillfully using its unique natural landscape, with solid expectations of turning the tourism boom into long-term economic benefits. On the other hand, Sharjah is increasingly improving its investment climate. Sunlocate Properties has many interesting offers in these emirates.

One of Sunlocate Properties’ best advantages is that they only work with reliable developers. For Kulikov and his team, maintaining their reputation is the priority. Therefore, they only work with developers they trust so they can offer high-end services.

The UAE has the doors wide open for everyone who wants to grow and develop in a free environment. It offers plenty of business incentives and a robust real estate market for investment and personal use.