UXLINK revolutionises Web3 social infrastructure with multi-wallet launch, garnering $8 million across 100,000 OKX wallets

The campaign highlights the importance of quality time with loved ones and aims to reconnect individuals with the true essence of life
UXLINK, a leading Web3 social platform and infrastructure with the unique "social acquaintance" and “Group” model, has officially launched a new feature for managing multiple wallets and multi-chain assets. This update was launched on February 2, in partnership with the OKX Web3 wallet. Reports indicate that within just five days of launching this campaign, over 100,000 OKX Web3 wallet addresses were created and linked to UXLINK. These wallets have a 50 per cent+ deposit rate, with an average asset value exceeding $140 in equivalent tokens, or 8 million in total. The user base is truly global, spanning countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, Nigeria, Europe, the Middle East and more. Cheers, the great UXLINK community
What sets UXLINK apart is its unique approach to integrating Web3 infrastructure services directly within Telegram, fully capturing real-world social connections and boosting trust. The rapid growth of UXLINK highlights the superior "fission efficiency" of leveraging social connections over the traditional methods of generating traffic in public domains. Till today, UXLINK has 2.6 million verified users, 75000 groups, and 5.5 million general users. Additionally, it provides support for developers and other Dapps, further broadening its reach and utility.
Event link: https://dapp.uxlink.io/uxtask/okx
Twitter : https://twitter.com/UXLINKofficial
Telegram: https://t.me/UXLINKofficial2
The campaign highlights the importance of quality time with loved ones and aims to reconnect individuals with the true essence of life
An MoU between Thumbay Healthcare and Advanced Care Oncology Center was signed to leverage the latter's expertise in delivering best-in-class treatment
Serial AI entrepreneur Dr Torsten Bernasco unveils QCI and AGI company under the patronage of Suhail Muhammad Al Zarooni
A global frontrunner in healthcare talent management, specialising in recruiting top-tier medical talent across the globe
The platform's success in the presale phase, with over 80 million PLX tokens sold, reflects robust investor enthusiasm
The Caribbеan island of St Lucia stands out as a gеm, not just for its brеathtaking landscapеs and vibrant culture but also for its Citizеnship by Invеstmеnt (CBI) programme
The Participation Exemption regime in the UAE aligns with the global practices and is forward looking
To elevate this celebration, Juice is offering an exclusive opportunity for ladies to indulge in a complete party look experience in just 45 minutes