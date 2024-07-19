Unveiling a new era: The launch of Peace Lagoons and Sky Vista's rebranding with Jason Derulo

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 5:02 PM Last updated: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 5:03 PM

Peace Lagoons announces the official launch and exciting collaboration with Jason Derulo in the rebranding of Sky Vista. This marks a significant milestone in Peace Lagoon's journey, as it introduces 66 unique luxury sky villas, each featuring a private commercial office and a six-metre private swimming pool branded by Versace Ceramics.

The developments are designed to offer unparalleled amenities that redefine urban living.

At Peace Lagoons, residents will experience a natural beach ambiance with lagoons encircling the building. The property boasts outdoor beach courts, an infinity luxury pool, and an outdoor cinema, perfect for evening entertainment. Additionally, a jogging track and many more , weaves through the landscape, promoting a healthy lifestyle. The focus is on selling a lifestyle, not just apartments. Quality is the top priority, ensuring that investors benefit from substantial capital appreciation and a strong return on investment (ROI) over the long term. the partnership with Jason Derulo underscores its vision of creating distinctive neighbourhoods. By offering a different level of community for the landlords, Peace Lagoon aims to revolutionise the real estate market. Sky Vista will feature Derulo's first rehearsal music studio in the Middle East, further enhancing the unique appeal of our development.



The brand is committed to providing an unforgettable experience for our customers, blending luxury, entertainment, and a vibrant community. The mission is to transform real estate from merely selling apartments to creating celebrity-infused neighbourhoods where residents can enjoy a distinctive lifestyle.