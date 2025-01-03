Fri, Jan 03, 2025 | Rajab 3, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Unmissable deals await: Natuzzi Italia’s ‘Best Buys’ collection at Dubai Shopping Festival

The curated selection is available until February 2, 2025

Published: Fri 3 Jan 2025, 11:04 AM

Updated: Fri 3 Jan 2025, 11:05 AM

Natuzzi Italia, renowned for its unparalleled Italian craftsmanship and cutting-edge designs, invites you to explore its exclusive ‘Best Buys’ collection during the Dubai Shopping Festival. Running until February 2, 2025, this limited-time event presents exceptional offers on select pieces that beautifully blend timeless elegance with modern functionality.

Whether you’re looking to elevate your living space or invest in a statement piece, the ‘Best Buys’ Collection offers the perfect opportunity to bring home a masterpiece from one of Italy’s most celebrated furniture brands — at unmatched prices.

Visit any Natuzzi Italia store in Dubai or Abu Dhabi to explore the collection and take advantage of these unmissable deals. Don’t miss this chance to transform your home with Natuzzi Italia’s iconic designs.

Visit any Natuzzi store located near you in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, visit the website www.natuzzi.com/ae/en/, or call +97143377152, +97143380777 or +97126444048.

  • Natuzzi, Sheikh Zayed Road between 2nd and 3rd interchange, Dubai
  • Natuzzi, near Al Maktoum Bridge, Umm Hurair Road, Dubai
  • Natuzzi, The Galleria, Abu Dhabi


