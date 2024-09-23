United Arab Bank participates in Ru'ya Careers UAE 2024

The event featured insights from key speakers, including Yogacharya Dhakaram, Nilesh Ashar, and Ekansh Agrawal.
As part of its continuous endeavours to attract young Emirati talents, United Arab Bank (UAB) announced its participation in the upcoming Ru'ya Careers UAE 2024, an annual fair that offers job opportunities and training for young Emirati graduates from both high schools and universities, as well experienced UAE national job seekers.
The Career Fair which will be held from September 24 to 26 at the Dubai World Trade Centre is one of the leading recruitment, skills development and networking forum empowering young Emiratis.
During the exhibition, the bank will offer on-the-spot hiring for a variety of job openings available to Emirati talents who will meet the job requirements.
Commenting on the bank’s participation at Ru’ya Careers UAE 2024, Hind Al Attar, Chief Human Capital Officer at UAB, said: "UAB is committed to actively support the UAE Government Emiratisation initiatives and has devised a hiring strategy which aims to attract, train, develop and retain more Emiratis in the Bank. Our participation in Ru’ya Careers UAE 2024 reflects our commitment to cultivating a dynamic and diverse workforce. By engaging with young Emirati talent, we aim to provide meaningful career opportunities and professional development. UAB’s participation at the Ru'ya Careers UAE 2024 and for the second year in a row, is in line with the bank’s strategy to boost its Emiratisation efforts. "
Nadra Al Ansari, Head of Emiratisation at UAB, commented: “We are enthusiastic about participating in distinguished career fairs such as the Ru’ya Careers UAE 2024 for the second year. This event allows us to showcase the diverse career paths and engage directly with talented UAE graduates eager to build their future with us. During the course of the career fair, representatives from the Bank will be available to describe the nature of work at UAB and take applicants through the variety of opportunities available.”
As part of its Emiratisation strategy, UAB pays particular attention to recruiting, training and developing young Emirati graduates through its “Tomouh” Programme, a workplace initiative aimed at supporting and advancing UAE national talents and empowering them at workplace. The program offers on-the-job training, technical development, leadership development in their respective domain.
The event featured insights from key speakers, including Yogacharya Dhakaram, Nilesh Ashar, and Ekansh Agrawal.
The organisation was honoured during a glittering award ceremony at ASCM Connect 2024: North America in Austin, Texas
The Numaish Festive Edit 2024 will showcase an impressive array of over 90 exclusive designers
With the festive season around the corner, the new store promises unbeatable deals for shoppers
Customers can now receive up to 80 per cent of their iPhone’s value back on their next upgrade
Physioveda is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and therapeutic equipment, offering advanced physiotherapy solutions
The Collective brings a fresh take on modern silhouettes and eclectic designs
UAE-based international boutique developer unveils flagship project, blending innovation, AI, community and sustainability amid growing international investor interest