Uniplus Education Fair 2024 offers key insights for aspiring students

The Uniplus Education Fair 2024, held on September 8 at the Metropolitan Hotel in Dubai, brought together high school students, parents, and educational experts for a prestigious and impactful event. Widely recognised as one of the UAE’s top university fairs, this year’s edition offered an invaluable platform for students to connect with admissions professionals and successful university candidates—at no cost.

Organised by Uniplus Education, the fair catered to students aspiring for admissions and scholarships to some of the world’s leading universities. Attendees engaged in insightful, student-led discussions, gaining first-hand knowledge of current university admissions trends and strategies directly from peers who have successfully navigated the process. The open and supportive environment allowed high schoolers to ask candid questions and seek guidance from recent admits to top-tier institutions.

Leading the event was Ravi Chand, chief academic advisor at Uniplus and a renowned figure in international higher education. In his keynote address, Chand emphasised the importance of making informed decisions during this pivotal stage of university admissions. He also shed light on the challenges students face, from navigating unstable school career programs to the risks of relying on unverified online agencies. Chand reassured attendees that Uniplus, with its established reputation and strong local presence, offers high school students and their families a trusted, no-cost platform to explore global higher education opportunities.

A special highlight of the fair was the presence of Reema Mahajan from Indian Women in Dubai, whose wisdom and insights greatly enriched the interactive session. Her contributions resonated deeply with both students and parents, providing a unique perspective on navigating academic choices.

The event also showcased an inspiring lineup of successful students, including Ameer Sarfarazhusain (Law LLB, University of Warwick), Harini Bala Vaithilingam (MSCI Astrophysics, University College London), Hasan Nasir (BSc Philosophy, Politics, and Economics, King’s College London), Hiya Khandelwal (MBCHB Medicine, University of Manchester), Paridhi Bhandari (BA Land Economy, University of Cambridge), Uzair Ahmed (BSc Business and Accounting with Industrial Placement, University of Manchester), Vijaya Jha (BSc Computer Science with Industrial Placement, Newcastle University), and Saif Nasir (BSc Hons in Computer Science, King’s College London). These students, honoured with the prestigious Uniplus ‘Future Leaders’ award, shared personal insights and strategies for securing admissions to highly competitive universities, providing invaluable advice to their peers. Uniplus Education has a long-standing history of hosting successful fairs and supporting students of all backgrounds, including those with special needs or facing academic and language proficiency barriers. To date, Uniplus has assisted over 15,000 students in securing placements at top universities in the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, and beyond. By the end of the fair, attendees left with a clearer understanding of the university admissions process and how to position themselves for success in an increasingly competitive landscape. The Uniplus Education Fair 2024 not only lived up to its esteemed reputation but also exceeded expectations by empowering students to confidently pursue their academic dreams.

With the admissions season in full swing, expert guidance is crucial. For those who missed the event or wish to contact the organisers, please reach out via WhatsApp at +971 50 2310625 or visit www.uniplusgroup.com.