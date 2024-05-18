'Uniplus Education Fair 2024' aims to make studying abroad more accessible

Published: Sat 18 May 2024, 1:04 PM

Uniplus Education recently hosted the Uniplus Education Fair 2024, aiming to make studying abroad more accessible for high school students. The event connected students with global university representatives, parents, and guidance counsellors. Highlights included interactive panel discussions with accomplished students and award ceremonies honouring exceptional educators.

The highlight of the fair was the student panels showcasing young achievers from diverse fields, including innovators, entrepreneurs, UN representatives, and TEDx speakers. Moderated by Uniplus Education's chief academic advisor, Ravi Chand, the first panel focused on navigating university admissions in the UK and the US. Featuring accomplished students like Yagis Ozenci (Economics & Physics, University of Pennsylvania), Samarth Gupta (engineering acceptances at University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign and Purdue), Sumedha Katti (acceptances at Purdue University, Boston University), and Mehvish Tejvani (acceptances at Purdue University, Boston University), the discussion covered topics from crafting compelling applications to aligning programmes with personal goals. Aspiring medical professionals were treated to a panel featuring Sitara Brooj Akbar, the world's youngest A-Level achiever and a doctoral candidate at Oxford University, alongside Shuktij Verma, who secured acceptances from the University of Brunel and the University of Washington.

The event featured a keynote speech by Reema Mahajan, an IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore alumna and the founder and admin of Indian Women in Dubai (IWD). Mahajan's inspiring speech highlighted the power of education and community in empowering women. Additionally, Belma Sokolovic (University Partnerships North America, Navitas) and Mohamed Saber Togues (Taylors College, University of Sydney) shed light on emerging career paths and how students can prepare for the future job market.

The event culminated with the Uniplus Excellence in Education Awards, presented to counsellors from various schools across the region for their exceptional services for aspiring students. The awards were presented to Lubna Jabeen from Al Salam Community School; Said Shaaban from Al Durrah International School; Johan Raath from Future International Private School; Maysaa Abdul Razek from Taryam American Private School; Alvia Javed from Beacanhouse Alkhaleej International School; Ratnadeep Suryavanshi from Woodlem Park School; Sudha Srivalsan from GEMS Our Own English High School; Pranati Mazumder from Woodlem Park School, Ajman; Dr Abhilasha Chaube from Indian High School; Manzar Alam from Private International English School; Abeer Abdullah Alsadi from Alkamal American International Halwan; Walaa Elmahi from Emirates National Schools - Al Ain Campus; Hala Hassan from Yas American Academy Abu Dhabi; Nada Abu Naaj from Al Durrah International School; and Muhammad Sajjad Ashiq from Wales International School.

By bringing together students, parents, university representatives, and esteemed educators, the Uniplus Education Fair 2024 undoubtedly served as a valuable resource. Students gained invaluable insights from accomplished peers, educators, and industry experts, while parents received a comprehensive picture of global education options. The recognition of both student achievers and school counsellors further solidified the importance of guidance and dedication in achieving academic excellence. This successful event undoubtedly empowered students to navigate their future educational journeys confidently.