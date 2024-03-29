Union Coop joins forces with Emirates Skywards

Published: Fri 29 Mar 2024, 10:13 AM

Union Coop is taking its loyalty program experience to new heights by becoming a partner of the Skywards Everyday app, the retail and lifestyle offering from the award-winning Emirates Skywards loyalty program. With this partnership, Union Coop customers can now earn Skywards Miles all day, every day online and in-store across 27 outlets in Dubai.

Three simple steps: Download, add a payment card and earn

To start earning Miles, customers need to download the Skywards Everyday app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store and log in using Emirates Skywards membership details and add up to five Visa or Mastercard debit or credit cards on the Skywards Everyday app.

Customers can earn miles with every purchase made with any linked payment card across all Union Coop stores and online. Members earn 1 Mile for every Dh5 spent at Union Coop across all categories including groceries, electronics, beauty, personal and pet care products. Emirates Skywards co-branded cardholders can earn even more Miles on the same purchase.

The agreement was signed by Union Coop's CEO, Mohamed Al Hashemi, and Emirates Skywards Divisional senior vice president, Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, at Emirates Group HQ on March 27.

Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, said: "Emirates Skywards is an award-winning loyalty program which shares our commitment to unlock incremental value for our loyal members in the UAE. Being a partner of Skywards Everyday enriches our customers’ shopping experience, rewarding them with both Skywards Miles and Tamayaz loyalty points on all their spends."

Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, divisional senior vice president, Emirates Skywards, said: "Collaborating with Union Coop is a privilege and a significant milestone in expanding our Skywards Everyday offering. With this partnership, we reinforce our commitment to recognise and reward our members for their everyday spending. Members can use these Miles instantly for Emirates or partner airline reward tickets, upgrades, gift cards with Skywards Miles Mall, hotel stays, and more. Our members can now earn more Miles quicker, live life richer and fly better."