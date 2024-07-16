Union Coop expands product range and enhances market competitiveness

Union Coop currently encompasses over 55,000 local and international products and brands.

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 11:55 AM

Dr Suhail Al Bastaki, chief community relations officer at Union Coop, reaffirmed the organisation's steadfast commitment to providing high-quality products that meet global standards.

Union Coop continues to expand its presence in the Dubai local markets and increase its range of products bearing the "Union" label, as well as regional and international brands. This expansion aims to keep pace with the growing product demand and enhance Union Coop's competitiveness in the retail sector and local markets.

Dr Al Bastaki highlighted that Union Coop currently encompasses over 55,000 local and international products and brands, with this number steadily increasing. This growth is attributed to positive and accelerating demand trends in the retail sector, according to market indicators, driven by increased consumer demand linked to tourism growth and population increases, especially amidst Dubai's economic boom.

He revealed that Union Coop now offers over 1,500 products under its private label, emphasizing that the cooperative is expanding its services and increasing the number of product lines carrying its trademark to remain competitive in the retail sector. This expansion aims to provide high-quality products with global standards that meet the expectations of consumers and stakeholders.

The increase in Union Coop's product offerings reflects the cooperative's commitment to offering varied food and non-food products to consumers. Dr Al Bastaki pointed out that the increase in Union Coop's product offerings reflects the cooperative's commitment to offering varied food and non-food products to consumers. High-quality products foster consumer confidence, satisfaction, and comfort in usage, thereby enhancing brand loyalty and continuous interaction, which Union Coop strives to achieve consistently.

He highlighted that Union Coop aims, through its operations, to invest in research and development across all its public services, stay updated with the latest industry technologies and innovations, improve product quality, achieve success, and enhance competitiveness in the state's markets, particularly in the retail sector.