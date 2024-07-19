Union Coop expands high-quality product range

Union Coop continues to expand its presence in the Dubai local markets and increase its range of products bearing the ‘Union’ label, as well as regional and international brands. This expansion aims to keep pace with the growing product demand and enhance Union Coop’s competitiveness in the retail sector and local markets.

Dr Al Bastaki highlighted that Union Coop currently encompasses over 55,000 local and international products and brands, with this number steadily increasing. This growth is attributed to positive and accelerating demand trends in the retail sector, according to market indicators, driven by increased consumer demand linked to tourism growth and population increases, especially amidst Dubai’s economic boom.

He revealed that Union Coop now offers over 1,500 products under its private label.