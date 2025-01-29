UNIMED and Vieco partner to enhance access to affordable, quality medications in the UAE

UNIMED, a leading healthcare solutions provider in the UAE, has signed a strategic distribution agreement with Vieco at Arab Health 2025. This partnership will enhance patient access to high-quality, cost-effective generic medications, supporting UNIMED’s mission to improve healthcare outcomes across the UAE.

Under the agreement, UNIMED will distribute Vieco’s reliable and affordable generic formulations, ensuring that healthcare providers and patients in the UAE have access to essential treatments at competitive prices. "This partnership with Vieco reflects our commitment to expanding access to high-quality, locally manufactured medications that meet the needs of patients and healthcare providers in the UAE," said Ahmad Jarrar, general manager of UNIMED. "By supporting local pharmaceutical production, we contribute to a more sustainable and self-reliant healthcare sector while maintaining the highest standards of quality and affordability."

"Our collaboration with UNIMED marks a significant step in our mission to provide effective and accessible medicines across the UAE," said Dr Hani El Maydaa, general manager of Vieco Pharmaceuticals. "Together, we are ensuring that patients receive the high-quality treatments they need while strengthening the local pharmaceutical industry."