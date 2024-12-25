UAE’s ‘Wisdom Veterinary’ signs exclusive distribution of Ireland's ‘GH Agri Animal Healthcare’

Wisdom Veterinary, part of UAE family office ARMS Group, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Ireland-based GH Agri Animal Healthcare for the distribution of animal medicines, supplements and livestock healthcare solutions in the UAE and Oman.

The agreement was signed between Dr Kevin McHugh, CEO at GH Agri and Dr Lina Binnshi, general manager at Wisdom Veterinary. The partnership with GH Agri has further strengthened Wisdom’s position in promoting sustainable animal healthcare solutions. Following the approval of medicines by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), Wisdom Veterinary becomes UAE’s first homoeopathic veterinary medicine provider.

Medicines for Animal Healthcare Performance

Ridomast for the prevention and treatment of Mastitis and the reduction and stabilisation of Somatic Cell Counts for the dairy Industry.

Bovi BLI for prevention and treatment of LEPTO and IBR in the dairy and drystock industry.

Bovi BLS for the treatment of SALMONELLA in the dairy and drystock industry.

Superstride+ a slow-release natural vitamin, mineral and trace element supplement for use in dairy, sheep, camel and equine farms.

All of the medicines can be administered through water or dry feed without having to hold the animals, which is safer for attendants and animals alike. This process has a significant cost saving as there are no meat or milk withdrawal periods as well as suitable for the environment.

McHugh commented: "My team and I at GH Agri are very excited with the outcome of the signing of this agreement and look forward to the prospect of extensive business for the use of our range of products for dairy, sheep, camel and equine farms in the UAE, and Oman." There are a number of other products which will be registered in the region in the coming months including a heat stress product to help animals to deal with the extreme warm weather conditions. "GH Agri is a world leader in developing innovative products in natural veterinary medicine that significantly reduce the incidence of on-farm diseases in all farm animals," Dr Kevin said. GH Agri products are the first homeopathic veterinary treatments registered in the UAE, a significant milestone in the region. Dr Binnshi commented: "We are excited to announce our partnership with GH Agri, bringing innovative homeopathic products to the UAE and Oman., we are committed to promoting sustainable animal healthcare solutions. These products have no withdrawal period for milk or meat, supporting both animal and human health. Together, we are shaping a healthier, more sustainable future for the veterinary industry." The UAE veterinary care and livestock market is thriving and is projected to grow. The rising incidence of diseases in animals drives the need for improved veterinary care, fuelling market demand.

Gerald Kiernan, general manager at Masaken Dairy Farm, said: "Following a thorough initial trial, the medicines tested at the Masakin Dairy farm resulted a reduction in the mastitis rate."