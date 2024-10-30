UAE’s Quantum Innovation Summit returns for second edition

Having proudly secured the endorsement of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), Vernewell Group is excited to announce that the UAE Cyber Security Council will be the official host of the highly anticipated Quantum Innovation Summit 2025. This premier platform, dedicated to advancing quantum technologies, will take place from February 25 to 27, 2025, at The H Hotel, Dubai.

With participation from local, regional, and global leaders from more than 50 countries, this Summit aligns with the United Nations' designation of 2025 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (IYQ), fostering global collaboration to accelerate the adoption of quantum innovations. The Cyber Security Council will play a key role in guiding discussions around quantum-powered cybersecurity strategies and the protection of critical infrastructure. Reinforcing its commitment to academia and quantum research, the Summit proudly welcomes New York University Abu Dhabi's Center for Quantum and Topological Systems (CQTS) as the official Academic Partner, advancing quantum research and development in the UAE and beyond.

The UAE Cyber Security Council is the primary governmental body responsible for safeguarding the nation's digital infrastructure and protecting critical assets from evolving cyber threats. As the official host of the Quantum Innovation Summit 2025, the Council will leverage its expertise to steer high-level discussions on how quantum technologies can strengthen security frameworks and provide cyber resilience across sectors.

By leading the quantum and cybersecurity dialogues, the UAE Cyber Security Council will ensure that the Summit not only explores the innovations shaping the future of quantum computing, but also addresses the cybersecurity implications and the need for quantum-resistant solutions. As cyber threats become more sophisticated, the Council's leadership will help direct the focus toward national and international cybersecurity strategies, ensuring that quantum innovations align with the protection of critical digital infrastructure.

As the organiser of the Summit, Vernewell Group continues driving quantum technology adoption through its Quantum Technology Adoption Program (QTAP) under its Qinnovision Consortium. This initiative accelerates the integration of quantum solutions across industries and ensures that the UAE remains at the forefront of global quantum advancements.

With the UAE Cyber Security Council as host, Vernewell Group's mission will be further amplified. Discussions will center on how quantum technologies can be applied to address cybersecurity challenges and protect critical infrastructure from potential threats. The Summit will highlight how the UAE's proactive approach to quantum technology and cybersecurity can be a model for other nations.

The Quantum Innovation Summit 2025 will catalyse global collaboration, bringing together policymakers, industry experts, and academic leaders to discuss the potential of quantum technologies in reshaping key industries such as artificial intelligence, energy, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, and cybersecurity.

Under the theme 'Quantum Frontiers: Innovating for a Secure Future', the Summit will shape how quantum breakthroughs address complex, real-world challenges across sectors such as healthcare, energy, telecommunications, and environmental sustainability. The UAE Cyber Security Council will lead vital discussions on the applications of quantum cryptography, data security, and infrastructure protection to secure national and international digital assets, while also engaging in broader dialogues on how quantum innovation can drive economic resilience, and transformative growth across industries.

The Quantum Innovation Summit 2025 will offer unparalleled insights into the real-world applications of quantum technologies, including quantum computing, sensing, communication, and cryptography across industries. The Summit's agenda is designed to foster collaboration, accelerate innovation, and inspire participants to harness the power of quantum technologies for industrial transformation.

Participants will engage in the following key activities:

Visionary Keynotes and Panel Discussions: Engage with over 90 global experts, policymakers, industry leaders, and academics in focused sessions exploring quantum computing, sensing, communications, photonics, cryptography, economics, ethics, and regulatory advancements. Gain cutting-edge insights into the evolving landscape of quantum technologies and their transformative impact on AI, finance, healthcare, and beyond.

Hands-On Workshops: Participate in interactive workshops and use case presentations showcasing practical applications of quantum technologies across industries such as energy, pharmaceuticals, and telecommunications.

Cutting-Edge Exhibitions: Explore groundbreaking quantum innovations from leading exhibitors, including Quantinuum, DWave, and Pasqal, showcasing technologies that are shaping industries worldwide.

The Quantum Futures Forum: Launching on February 25 as an invitation-only pre-summit event, the Quantum Futures Forum will be the cornerstone of the Summit. Bringing together leaders from across industries, the Forum aims to align quantum innovation with sustainability and economic transformation goals. Discussions will explore how quantum technologies can address complex challenges in healthcare, finance, cybersecurity, and energy, setting the stage for impactful, quantum-driven breakthroughs. Other key summit highlights: QInnovision World Challenge 2025: Watch as innovators develop quantum-powered solutions to key industry challenges, paving the way for future advancements. FemTum Leap Awards: Celebrate trailblazing women in quantum technology and inspire the next generation of pioneers. Quantum Leadership Awards: Recognise exceptional leadership in driving the quantum industry forward. Networking Events: These are exclusive opportunities to connect with global quantum innovators and policymakers, fostering collaboration that leads to real-world quantum applications. Hosted by the UAE Cyber Security Council and supported by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Summit underscores the UAE's commitment to technological leadership. The addition of the Quantum Futures Forum further elevates the event, creating a high-impact platform for collaboration on the world's most pressing challenges through quantum innovation.

For more information, visit: quantuminnovationsummit.com