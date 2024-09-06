UAE wakes up to a new reality with Sharaf DG’s AI video on KT front page

Published: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 4:37 PM

The classic question — TV, print, or mobile? Why choose when you can have them all at once!

Sharaf DG released a print ad in the August 30 issue of Khaleej Times, which offers readers the opportunity to play a video on printed paper. Middle East’s very first AI-powered Mixed Reality campaign for the Biggest Exchange Program – Windows Buyback by Sharaf DG!

With the influx of a growing martech space, Sharaf DG had pioneered experiential marketing with the region’s first cinema AR experience for ‘Barbie’ release at Vox Cinemas. And that was the beginning of the idea. The iconic response from customers established Sharaf DG’s faith in the region’s readiness to experience brands in a new light.

With the new school year, Sharaf DG has led the mission to introduce AI PCs in the region, ringing in the Age of AI for electronics. A friendly mascot to drive several verticals is breathing life into the AI domain at Sharaf DG, forwarding the AI charge in the region.

Furthermore, The UAE has remarkably proved and continually propelled its position as a tech first region with the highest acceptance rate for innovative formats. As a power retailer, Sharaf DG duly opts to redefine the boundaries of innovation. It was only natural to seek the next generation of immersive experiences and persuade customers in the Middle East to think differently about electronics retail.

Discussing the experience with Flam, Sharaf DG wished to open doorways for the first ever mixed reality AI powered experience in the Middle East. This gave both the teams the needed confidence to chart a smooth customer experience. A region-first initiative is bound to be synonymous with its share of learnings. Networks, data security, recoding, cultural challenges were all bridged to deliver on a seamless print to video mixed reality. An incredibly detailed and vastly different approach from traditional ads, this format commands a strategic video to tell the story. An innovative print ad to accompany the start of the mixed reality experience completes it. A seamless journey from static to movement is built using augmented reality. The story is established when both mediums speak to each other fluently using AI powered technology. The Biggest Exchange Program of Windows Laptop is the most popular property of Sharaf DG and customers eagerly look forward to it. This time around, Sharaf DG wanted to announce its launch in a never seen before format in the Middle East. With the advent of AI PCs, the buyback initiative will see a multifold growth in adoption of the latest tech. Sharaf DG is helping the transition with affordable, inclusive programs that offer direct benefit to customers. The response thus far has been phenomenal. The region and the partners have shown a very positive, exclusive interest in Sharaf DG’s capability in delivering product promises that set the brands apart. It has strategically placed the most preferred electronics retailer in the Middle East at the forefront. With its leadership in AI-driven electronics and a focus on affordability, Sharaf DG is strategically positioned to break new ground and attract more partners. Trust is already paving for newer ways to collaborate, build experiences and push boundaries in a game-changing leap.

Sharaf DG is gearing up to create innovative intersections for brands and partners to collaborate, launch products and scale existing product experiences. And for customers, Sharaf DG is committed to continue to offer immersive experiences that provide a sizeable portion of awe and wonder.