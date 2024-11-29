UAE National Day: A classical music celebration at Dubai Opera

In celebration of UAE National Day, SAMIT Event Group is proud to present a special edition of the highly acclaimed “VIP Classical – Cultural Music Circle” monthly series. This remarkable concert will showcase the extraordinary talent of world-renowned pianist Andrey Gugnin, who has captivated audiences globally. Held at the Dubai Opera Studio in Downtown Dubai, the event will pay tribute to the UAE’s rich heritage through a blend of classical masterpieces and compositions by contemporary Emirati composer Ihab Darwish.









Gugnin celebrated by Gramophone for his "extraordinarily versatile and agile technique" paired with an "inspired musical imagination," will headline the evening’s concert. Winner of the Sydney International Piano Competition, the German Piano Award, and the Classic Piano International Competition, Gugnin has performed on world stages like Carnegie Hall, Vienna’s Musikverein, and the Louvre in Paris. His collaborations with top orchestras, including the London Philharmonic and Mariinsky Symphony, solidify his standing in classical music. Notably, his Shostakovich Concertos (Delos, 2007) was featured in Steven Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies.

The evening’s program offers a musical journey through time and place: from the evocative Chords of Reverie by Emirati composer Ihab Darwish and the Swiss-inspired Kleine Erzählung by Arthur Mattli to masterpieces by Chopin, Tchaikovsky, and Liszt, each work promises a memorable showcase of cultural and musical heritage. With the ongoing support of our esteemed partners – Capital Club Dubai, Rixos Premium Dubai, and Music Instrurent – SAMIT Event Group is delighted to bring this distinguished performance to Dubai’s vibrant cultural landscape.

Tickets for this exclusive concert at Dubai Opera Studio are available now. Don’t miss the chance to celebrate UAE National Day through the profound power of classical music.