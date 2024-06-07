UAE-India ties emerge stronger at the International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference 2024 in Mumbai

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 10:22 AM

Blue Ocean Corporation’s flagship event, the International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference (IPSC) 2024, held in Mumbai, once again showcased the strong bond shared between the UAE and India, highlighting the robust trade relations between the two nations.

The event held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, saw former India cricket team captain and Chairman of ICC Cricket Committee Sourav Ganguly as the chief guest. The former BCCI president also presided over the prestigious IPSC Awards ceremony, dedicated to celebrating exemplary leadership in the procurement and supply chain sectors.

The legendary cricketer also illuminated the audience with his insights on leadership, success and ways to handle stress or failure. "Whether on the field or in the boardroom, the essence of leadership remains the same. As a captain who led the Indian team, I know the importance of making the right decision at the right time for your team to excel. It is no different in business. India’s supply chain is booming and Blue Ocean Corporation has a great scope to unlock this potential,” added Ganguly.

Attended by 400 delegates from 200 organisations, the event brought together industry leaders, visionaries, and innovators to discuss the future of supply chain management, delving into strategic discussions on crucial topics like 'Bharat Mart: Empowering Indian SMEs to Rise from Local to Global' and 'UAE-India Trade Winds: Pushing the 'Make in India' Voyage to Global Heights'. The latter saw Dr Sathya Menon, group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation as a panelist.

"The IPSC proved pivotal in positioning India as a world leader in economic innovation, driving a comprehensive transformation in the supply chain sector. As promised, the event was a melting pot of ideas and strategies that will shape the future of the global supply chain and boost the Indian economy,” said Dr Sathya Menon, group CEO, Blue Ocean Corporation.

These discussions which emerged as some of the most popular forums of the day underlined the strength of the UAE-India partnership and its potential to drive significant advancements in the supply chain sector. Emirati delegate Major Omar Mohamed Zubaeer Mohamed AlMarzooqi, chairman of Omar Zubaeer Al Marzooqi Group of Companies, UAE, played a prominent role in the event. Major Omar was honoured with a Special Appreciation Award that recognised his contributions to strengthening UAE-India relations. The event commenced with Mohamed Al Ali, managing director and head of GTB Sales, Global Transaction Banking — Dubai, and group vice chairman of Blue Ocean Corporation, delivering the welcome address. An Emirati national, Mohamed Al Ali said: "The synergy between UAE and India’s logistics and supply chain potential is tremendous. Together, we have a great future and prospects as we collaborate to drive innovation and growth in the supply chain industry." The International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference has always been in the spotlight in the Middle East for being one of the region’s biggest SCM conferences, and has been previously hosted in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha and London.

"This is our tenth international conference and we are once again honoured to see our flagship event receive an overwhelming response here in Mumbai, India. Blue Ocean Corporation is always committed to creating innovative platforms for exploring groundbreaking strategies," added Abdul Azeez, group chairman, Blue Ocean Corporation.