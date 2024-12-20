UAE-based PhyGrid and VoiceComm partners with Microsoft to deploy store digitalisation platform to the U.S.

Andreas Hassellöf, CEO of PhyGrid

PhyGrid, a UAE-based pioneer in store digitalisation technology with operations in over 50 countries, is expanding its footprint by partnering with VoiceComm, a leading distributor of mobile device accessories, and Microsoft. This collaboration will introduce PhyGrid's innovative retail solutions to the U.S. market, supporting over 52,000 retail locations and marking a pivotal step in transforming physical stores with digital tools.

"PhyGrid's rapid global expansion stems from our unique ability to bridge the digital divide in physical retail, where stores have fallen behind their online counterparts," said Andreas Hassellöf, CEO of PhyGrid. "With traditional retail spaces facing increasing pressure to modernise, our AI-powered solutions elevate the customer experience and help retailers compete with online platforms. This partnership with VoiceComm and Microsoft allows us to bring this transformation to thousands of U.S. stores, blending the efficiency of digital with the irreplaceable human touch of in-person shopping."

As consumer expectations shift towards seamless online-offline experiences, PhyGrid’s AI-driven innovations like endless aisles, mobile payments, and virtual queuing provide retailers with the tools to deliver faster, more personalised service. By leveraging Microsoft's Azure cloud technology, PhyGrid and VoiceComm are set to reshape the U.S. retail landscape, driving revenue growth, operational efficiency, and enhanced customer experiences.

In the UAE, PhyGrid has already demonstrated the potential of digital retail solutions by integrating features like interactive kiosks and AI-powered customer service tools that align with the region's smart city ambitions. These advancements have set a benchmark for retail innovation globally, illustrating how data-driven solutions can redefine shopping experiences.

Leveraging Phygrid's global success and utilising Microsoft's Azure cloud technology, VoiceComm will offer retailers access to solutions that drive substantial return on investment through these benefits:

Increased Revenue: Drive online sales from in-store with AI-powered endless aisle technology.

Enhanced Customer Experience: Reduce wait times with virtual queuing and self-service solutions.

Operational Efficiency: Streamline operations through digital staff management and smart store systems.

Data-Driven Decision Making: Optimise store performance with deep behaviour analytics. Ryan Weiss, CEO of VoiceComm, added: "In our forward-looking efforts to bring innovation to our customers, we evaluated many vendors for retail solutions, but it became clear that Phygrid is exactly what we were looking for. They focus so much on the strategy, art and science that goes into the customer journey that it makes sense why Microsoft recommends Phygrid to their customers." Andreas highlighted that the collaboration with Microsoft Azure has already revolutionised retail operations on a global scale. Partnering with VoiceComm to introduce these capabilities to the U.S. market, he emphasised, marks a significant step in transforming the retail landscape. According to Hassellöf, American retailers are well-positioned to adopt Phygrid's solutions, which seamlessly integrate online and offline experiences, setting a new standard for the future of retail. Keith Mercier, vice president of retail and consumer goods Industries, Microsoft, also noted, "The pace and scale of change happening in the retail industry is unlike anything seen before. The past decade has also seen an explosion of data that retailers are looking to leverage to better serve their customers and their business. At Microsoft, our goal is to empower the retail industry and help them unlock the value of that data through the Microsoft Cloud. With continuous innovation, security, and strong partnerships we can create unique tools and insights our customers need to thrive in today's dynamic market."

Retailers aiming to achieve transformative results from store digitalisation should contact their VoiceComm or Microsoft representative for a personalised assessment. To explore the full range of solutions, visit phygrid.com.