Trusted data today fuels tomorrow’s AI at Cloudera’s EVOLVE24 Dubai event

Start the season right with Big Ticket’s mega cash prizes and exciting weekly draws this September
With this incredible lineup of rewards, Big Ticket continues its tradition of offering bigger prizes and more opportunities for participants to win
Cloudera, the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI, is hosting a data and AI conference in Dubai. The EVOLVE24 event will gather industry leaders, customers, and partners to uncover strategies to enhance data-driven insights and productivity in the era of generative AI.
Through a series of breakout sessions, keynote speakers, and hands-on workshops, EVOLVE24 attendees will learn about the value of modern data architecture, the benefits of a true hybrid cloud, and how the combination can accelerate enterprise AI. Sponsored by IBM, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Red Hat, the events will include customer sessions focused on the challenges and barriers of enterprise AI adoption, the benefits of hybrid data management, and the state of data infrastructures.
Cloudera's EVOLVE24 Dubai is a platform for real-world insights and practical applications. Keynote sessions will feature senior executives from Cloudera, including CEO Charles Sansbury, chief revenue officer Frank O’Dowd, and chief strategy officer Abhas Ricky, who will be joined by leading voices from across various industries, including financial services, telecommunications, and manufacturing.
"EVOLVE24 is one the world’s most comprehensive data and AI event series, providing organisations with hands-on training and one-to-one access with Cloudera experts,” said Charles Sansbury, CEO of Cloudera. "By turning EVOLVE24 into a multi-day, multi-city global conference, Cloudera is bringing the power of our platform and our community directly to our customers around the world. This is a unique opportunity to collaborate and network with some of the leading experts in data management, analytics, and AI."
With 25+ exabytes of data under management, Cloudera is the most robust hybrid open data lakehouse for analytics and AI. By organising and managing large volumes of data efficiently and securely, Cloudera enables companies to harness the power of their data, trust its accuracy, and rely on it for analysis and AI-powered decision-making.
For more information about Evolve Dubai, visit www.cloudera.com/events/evolve
From helping businesses set up on the mainland, in free zones, or offshore, Trinity Group ensures a seamless process by handling the legal and regulatory requirements
Businesses can apply through the Etihad Credit Bureau’s website and then visit any of the 250+ conveniently located Al Ansari Exchange branches across the UAE to verify identity and receive their credit reports via email
From lightning-fast processing to mind-blowing AI-driven features, these devices redefine what a computer can do
The project embodies IMAN Developers’ mission to set new benchmarks in residential living by creating extraordinary spaces that blend high fashion with everyday comfort
Cutting-edge AI paired with groundbreaking performance make NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops a choice investment for the academic year
Following a series of developments amplifying the capabilities of its infrastructure, the technology firm looks forward to new opportunities in Asia
With the participation of 17 technology partners, MXD will highlight cutting-edge, seamlessly integrated solutions powered by Milestone’s expertise