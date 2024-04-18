Tristar clears blocked flooded road in Jebel Ali

46-year-old American Hospital patient reveals how he and his family fought the physical and mental toll of cancer
A team of mechanics from Tristar’s Road Transport Operations cleared this morning, April 18, several light and heavy vehicles stuck in a flooded road in Jebel Ali Industrial Area No. 2.
The community service by the Tristar team has enabled light and heavy vehicles to traverse the road which is a vital link to the yards of several cement and construction companies and towards the labour camps in Jebel Ali Industrial Area No 3. Since Tuesday afternoon, the road was unpassable due to the flood with two buses, a container truck and several cars stuck.
The team was led by Arundhan Alphones, Product Head – Road Transport (UAE), and Sujith Ravel, Manager – Workshop (Dubai). Tristar operates road tankers, trailers, and delivery pick-ups across the UAE for oil majors and national oil companies.
Tristar maintains a robust safety culture aligned with international standards to ensure the safe transportation of products by its well-trained professional drivers.
The company has a 24/7 Journey Management Room to control, authorise and monitor trips (vehicle movement), driver behaviour on the road, and receive emergency notifications and calls through hotline numbers, and handles road transport emergency as well.
The company has several community projects with the Traffic Department at RTA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Center for Responsible Business of Dubai Chamber, and Emirates Environmental Group.
