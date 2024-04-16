Transforming lives through ancient healing: Dr Sathya Sindhuja's siddha journey

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 1:11 PM

Healing is a noble profession. But being chosen to heal from a young age, and going on to transform lives is what we would refer to as a true calling. Dr Sathya Sindhuja has been learning ancient Siddha healing techniques since she was only four years old. Taught by her grandmother, who was also a gifted and renowned Siddha practitioner, Dr Sindhuja was chosen out of all her siblings as she possessed the exceptional ability to comprehend the intricacies of the human body and perceive the subtle currents of energy coursing through it.

Chronic pain can significantly diminish one's quality of life. Most afflicted people cannot go about their daily functions without assistance, and most of the time are confined to a bed or a wheelchair. With no other resort and no solution provided by modern medicine, many turned to Chakrasiddh’s holistic healing.

Dr Sathya Sindhuja has provided a safe haven for lakhs of people who had no other solution for their pain. Many revere her for her skills. But are her hands actually magic?

Dr Sindhuja follows the simple techniques of Nadi Vaidyam and Marma Chikitsa. Nadi’s are channels of energy that allow the flow of pranic current through the entire body. Marmani are powerful energy points, located at certain points in the body that have an abundance of nerves and blood vessels. The marmani help in cellular communication, diagnosing certain conditions, and have several therapeutic applications.

Dr Sathya Sindhuja activates the marma or nadi by using gentle strokes and applying direct pressure, thereby releasing chronic patterns of tension and toxins accumulated in the body, stimulating blood and oxygen circulation and relaxing muscles. Treating the disturbed marma points and regenerating blocked nadi points restore the body to normalcy. Her clients have reported feeling a sense of immediate relief within three days.

Chakrasiddh’s healing methods work towards improving the overall lifestyle of their clients. Chronic pain can severely reduce mobility and movement, limiting a person’s life.

The Siddha system of healing uses a combination of Siddha deep tissue massages, yoga, mobility exercises, and lifestyle changes to completely relieve pain, restore mobility, and help you lead a better life. Clients have come to Chakrasiddh to seek relief from various illnesses, whether they were chronic, age-related, or caused by accidents. Like migraines, sciatica, spondylosis, slip disc, spinal cord injuries, arthritis, or vertigo.

Likewise, there was a client who found herself in a recurring cycle of hospitalisation every six months due to her debilitating Cervical Lumbar Spondylosis. Frustrated by this relentless struggle, she turned to Chakrasiddh and over the course of 41 days of dedicated treatment, her life underwent a remarkable transformation, allowing her to reclaim her normal life once more.

Here is the story of Veditha who was suffering from a sinus issue. “I am Veditha, and I came from the US to India in July for a Sinusitis surgery due to my continuous nasal blockage which was disturbing my sleep and lifestyle. Due to the nasal blockage, I was having severe headache and felt heaviness in my cheeks. I came to know about Chakrasiddh from a friend of mine who had been treated and showed good result. After the treatment, I only have mild to moderate headaches occasionally and the stiffness in left neck has totally reduced. I am now able to sleep on my left side and there is no disturbance in sleep. The nasal blockage is reduced to once a week which was continuous earlier. I am fully satisfied with the treatment and would recommend others not to go for surgery before trying Chakrasiddh once.”

Dr Sathya Sindhuja strongly believes in living a balanced life. She envisions a world where individuals embrace the profound holistic healing methodologies rooted in Siddha science and also use them to heal not just their bodies but also their minds and emotions. Her goal is to help people achieve a state of overall well-being where physical, mental, and emotional health come together for a happier and healthier life.