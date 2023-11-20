Top 10 mobile app development companies in Dubai next year

App developers of Top mobile app development companies are making sure to be there for their clients and the clients of their clients.

Published: Mon 20 Nov 2023, 4:23 PM

Various mobile app development companies are helping global businesses, entrepreneurs, and more to build custom mobile applications enriched with the latest features and functionalities that can offer a unique user experience to their end users.

App developers of Top mobile app development companies are making sure to be there for their clients and the clients of their clients. Various leading app development companies allow other businesses to hire app developers from their team who can help them bring the best results for their client's development requirements by leveraging their app development experience and expertise.

As finding the top app development company can be a tough task, the team of AppDevelopmentCompanies.co has made a list of the top 10 app developers in Dubai, UAE to work within the year 2024. The list is compiled after conducting deep research on their web development skills, employee count, work experience, client reviews, and many other things before finalizing the list.

The list of Top 10 Popular Mobile App Development Companies in Dubai in 2024:

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Founded in the year 2011, Hyperlink InfoSystem is a leading app development company that leverages its excellence and innovation to create engaging mobile applications for various industries. Their app development holds experience and expertise to deliver highly engaging, custom, and industry-specific solutions for small to enterprise-level businesses. They believe in building coordinating partnerships offering innovative, robust, and high-quality solutions to global businesses that can help them build a better tomorrow for themselves and their users.

2. HData Systems

HData Systems transforms businesses offering business-centric app development to data science services. Founded in the year 2019, the team of HData Systems is equipped with advanced technologies like Big Data, Data analytics Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and more that can help the organisation to empower their business and make informed decisions, boost ROI, and accomplish goals.

3. iMOBDEV Technologies

Founded in the year 2009, iMOBDEV Technologies is a leading development company offering innovative and robust digital solutions. When it comes to developing feature-rich and innovative app development solutions their app development team makes sure to deliver the feature-rich and innovative solutions.

4. SoftServe

SoftServe is a premier IT consulting and digital services provider. they expand the horizon of new technologies to solve today's complex business challenges and achieve meaningful outcomes for their clients. Clients confidently rely on SoftServe to architect and execute mature and innovative capabilities.

5. Intertec Systems

Established in 1991, Intertec Systems is a regional IT services specialist in Digital, Business Applications, Managed Services, Cloud, Security and Infrastructure. They serve Governments, BFSI, Healthcare, and Enterprises across the Middle East & India with the capability to execute $10M+ engagements.

6. DataArt

Founded in 1997, DataArt is a global software engineering firm and a trusted technology collaborator for market leaders and visionaries. Guided by the People-first principle, their world-class team designs and engineers data-driven, cloud-native solutions that foster progress and deliver immediate and enduring business value.

7. Intellias

Intellias is a trusted technology partner to top-tier organizations and digital natives helping them accelerate their pace of sustainable digitalization. They help organisations from across a variety of industries create innovative digital products and experiences using deep expertise in emerging technology, domain knowledge, and high-performance product culture.

8. Shakuro

Shakuro team specialises in delivering complex web platforms, developing mobile apps, custom design, illustration, and branding. For over 15 years, they have been making digital products that are reliable, functional, exquisite, and above all instrumental in their client’s success, be they ambitious startups or established firms.

9. Atos

A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education, and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence.

10. Sutherland

Sutherland is an experience-led digital transformation company. Their mission is to deliver exceptionally engineered experiences for customers and employees today, that continue to delight tomorrow. For over 35 years, they have cared for their customers’ customers, delivering measurable results and accelerating growth.

Shagun Sharma is a business journalist.