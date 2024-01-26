Titan Eye+ strengthens footprint in UAE with strategic openings

Published: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 2:59 PM

Celebrating its one-year anniversary in the region, Titan Eye+ has inaugurated two additional stores in the UAE, building on the success of its initial international opening in Bur Juman last year.

The largest eyewear company in India, with an extensive presence of over 860 Titan Eye+ stores spanning 300 cities, has now expanded its footprint with three stores in the UAE. Conveniently located at Sahara Centre, Sharjah and City Centre Al Shindagha, each spacious new store is well-stocked with 1,000+ prescription frames and sunglasses that can be paired with best-in-class lenses like Titan ClearSight that are manufactured in-house.

The offering is further complemented by an unrivalled range of contact lenses, and top international fashion brand frames and accessories amalgamating expertise in optometry, product design and manufacturing.

From in-depth lifestyle-based advice to informed product suggestions, not to mention a 20-step free Zero error eye test for the most exact measurements and a 60-minute delivery window, the in-store services are designed to give customers a comprehensive and unrivalled eyecare retail experience that seamlessly blends technology and style with empathy. Membership to Encircle, Titan’s award-winning loyalty programme will also be available for those wanting additional exclusive rewards and experiences.

“Titan Eye+ remains steadfast in its commitment to providing exceptional service levels and a comfort zone by tailor-making its offering to the region’s discerning and multicultural audience," said Kuruvilla Markose, CEO — international business division, Titan Company Limited.

“They’ve been so receptive to our multi pronged approach to optometrical purchases and this initial success has encouraged us to undertake a robust route for expansion across key areas of the UAE. We believe that selecting eyewear is a sensitive and very personal issue in which exercising all options is recommended. Our staff is trained in these aspects so whether the customer is conservative or seeking to make a fashion statement, our team knows exactly what steps to take to ensure customer satisfaction," he added.

Discerning customers will appreciate the brand’s range of progressive lenses available only at Titan Eye+. Titan Ultima’s innovative ultra-thin lens adapt faster providing the wearer with high image stability by reducing any distortions that often accompany a progressive lens. While most progressive lenses take around 14 days to adapt, it is proven that Titan Ultima takes just a day for most consumers. The brand has also recently launched Neo Sync in this portfolio, a new free-form progressive lens that dynamically adjusts to suit any lifestyle, providing a wide viewing range at all distances.

The inaugural offer at both stores includes an attractive 25 per cent off on purchases over Dh500 and above.