Tickit Rewards welcomes Dollar and Thrifty as first car rental partners in the UAE

Tickit, the first-of-its-kind rewards programme by Dubai Holding, has entered into a strategic partnership with Dollar and Thrifty Car Rental, part of A.A. Al Moosa Enterprises’ (ARENCO Group) Car Rental Division, to enhance the loyalty landscape in the UAE. The collaboration, marked by a newly signed agreement, will provide users with enhanced earning and redemption opportunities across Tickit’s expansive network of over 3,500 outlets.









Follow us



The partnership will enable Tickit users to earn and redeem loyalty points at Dollar and Thrifty outlets across the UAE. Points earned can be used for car rentals and a wide array of lifestyle benefits, including dining, retail, entertainment, and mobility services. The partnership promises enhanced value and extended benefits while honouring patronage and user loyalty. With 75 per cent of UAE residents already part of at least one loyalty programme, Tickit’s new collaboration addresses the growing demand for flexible, value-driven loyalty solutions in the region.

The collaboration comes as the UAE loyalty programme market continues to grow, with an industry report projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% between 2024 and 2028. The market is expected to expand from $1.42 billion in 2023 to $2.23 billion in 2028, underscoring the potential of such partnerships to tap into this burgeoning sector.

As the first and only car rental brands present on Tickit, the partnership with Thrifty and Dollar will maximise customer value and enhance redemption options beyond the standard market offerings. The agreement was signed in the presence of Rahul Singh, Managing Director of AA Al Moosa Enterprises (Car Rental Division), and Amir Atiatalla, Director of Digital Products and Analytics at Dubai Holding. Harshvardhan Singh, Head of Partnerships at AA Al Moosa Enterprises (Car Rental Division), expressed the significance of this collaboration, stating: “Our alliance is driven by evolving consumer preferences. Through this partnership, we have aligned Tickit to enhance the value delivered throughout the consumer lifecycle. Unlike many closed-loop loyalty programmes in the region, we prioritise flexibility and variety in points redemption, setting a new standard in the market. This emphasises our commitment to providing consumer-friendly loyalty solutions that cater to the changing needs of shoppers across the UAE.” Highlighting the broader impact of the partnership, Amir Atiatalla, Head of Tickit Rewards at Dubai Holding, said: “This collaboration underscores our commitment to adaptability and meeting customer needs in loyalty programmes. By fostering deep, long-lasting relationships, Tickit Rewards continues to enhance customer engagement with solutions that align with market dynamics and customer expectations.”

This partnership positions Dollar Car Rental, Thrifty Car Rental, and Tickit Rewards as leaders in loyalty programmes. By offering flexible, personalised, and data-driven rewards and engaging customers at multiple touchpoints, the rewards programme offers unparalleled redemption options, strengthens customer relationships, and creates long-term value.