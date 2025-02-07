Thumbay Group to host the first-ever Healthcare Influencers Summit 2025

The healthcare and digital media landscapes are set to converge as Thumbay Group announces the Healthcare Influencers Summit 2025, a pioneering event scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2025, at Thumbay Medicity, Ajman. This first-of-its-kind summit will bring together healthcare professionals, social influencers, and industry experts to explore the power of digital platforms in transforming healthcare communication, education, and advocacy.

In today’s digital era, healthcare information is predominantly consumed through social media, making it imperative for professionals and influencers to use their platforms responsibly. This summit aims to bridge the gap between medical expertise and public engagement, fostering discussions on the challenges, opportunities, and ethical considerations of healthcare influencing. Through a series of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops, attendees will gain valuable insights into creating credible, engaging, and impactful healthcare content.

The event will feature inspiring keynote addresses from industry leaders, offering perspectives on the evolving role of digital media in healthcare communication. Expert-led panel discussions will delve into crucial topics such as the future of digital healthcare communication, telemedicine and social media as game-changers in healthcare accessibility, and ethical challenges in healthcare influence. Hands-on workshops will equip attendees with practical skills in content creation, audience engagement, and monetisation strategies, helping influencers and healthcare professionals maximise their digital presence.

One of the most exciting segments of the summit will be the Top Healthcare Influencers Awards 2025, recognising outstanding individuals who have leveraged digital platforms to promote health awareness, inspire communities, and advocate for better healthcare practices. Categories include Innovative Healthcare Influencer of the Year, Outstanding Social Media Campaign in Healthcare, Excellence in Public Health Awareness, Digital Health Pioneer, Fitness and Wellness Advocate, and Community Health Hero, among others. Nominations are now open, inviting healthcare professionals and content creators to showcase their impactful contributions.

As part of its commitment to supporting the growing community of healthcare influencers, Thumbay Group is set to establish an exclusive office space dedicated to influencers, providing them with resources and mentorship to build their careers in healthcare influencing. The initiative aims to nurture a network of 250 influencers across diverse sectors such as healthcare, education, research, wellness, hospitality, and retail labs. This strategic move is expected to create a significant digital outreach, impacting over 25 million people worldwide. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, share knowledge, and build collaborations that drive the future of healthcare influencing. This summit is not just about gaining knowledge but also about creating a strong network of like-minded professionals committed to making a difference in healthcare communication. The Healthcare Influencers Summit 2025 is set to be a game-changer in the industry, offering a platform where healthcare meets digital influence in the most innovative way. Thumbay Group invites healthcare professionals, social media influencers, students, and digital health advocates to participate in this groundbreaking event. The event will take place at Thumbay Medicity, Al Jurf, Ajman, UAE, on February 15, 2025, from 8am to 6pm.

To register for the summit or nominate a healthcare influencer for an award, visit thumbay.com