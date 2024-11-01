Thumbay Group expands healthcare network in UAE

New facility aims to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the community, supported by organisations such as Dar Al Ber Society, Beit Al Khair Society, and International Charity Organization, and various other community associations.

In a significant move to enhance its network of family clinics across the UAE, Thumbay Group’s Healthcare Division has officially opened its latest Thumbay Clinic in Al Jurf, Ajman.

This new facility aims to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the community, supported by organizations such as Dar Al Ber Society, Beit Al Khair Society, and International Charity Organization, and various other community associations. The initiative reflects the firm’s commitment to patient-centered care and community welfare.

To commemorate the opening, the clinic will host a Free Friday Clinic offering free consultations with general practitioners and complimentary check-ups for blood pressure, blood sugar, and BMI. This initiative underscores Thumbay Group’s dedication to corporate social responsibility and improving public health.

The inauguration event was graced by Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group, alongside Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president of healthcare, and other senior members of the Thumbay Group board.

Akbar Moideen Thumbay emphasized: “We are committed to delivering high-quality, patient-focused, and cost-effective healthcare services. This clinic will offer a comprehensive range of specialist services, reinforcing Thumbay Clinics’ reputation as a trusted family healthcare provider.”

Dr Thumbay Moideen noted that this new clinic aligns with the group’s ambitious expansion strategy, aiming to strengthen its presence in the northern emirates and significantly increase its workforce over the next 4-5 years.

He stated: “Our goal is to make quality healthcare accessible to all, and the Free Friday Clinic is a vital component of that mission. It reflects our commitment to giving back to the community we serve. By offering free consultations and health check-ups, we are not only promoting wellness but also building a culture of care and support that resonates deeply with our values.” Located within Thumbay Medicity in Al Jurf, the clinic is equipped with specialist doctors in obstetrics and gynecology, dental, general medicine, and x-ray services, along with a fully operational laboratory. The clinic will operate from 9am to 11pm from Saturday to Thursday, and 9am to 6pm on Fridays. Thumbay Healthcare has established a robust presence in the Northern Emirates, including Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah. With a patient base exceeding 11 million individuals treated and over 90,000 deliveries conducted, Thumbay Healthcare is committed to maintaining the highest standards of care and service excellence. Recent initiatives at Thumbay Medicity include the launch of the Thumbay Advanced Cancer Centre, focusing on innovative cancer treatments and research collaborations.

Additionally, plans for an advanced Cosmetology Center will introduce a range of aesthetic treatments. Thumbay Group is also enhancing long-term care through a collaborative strategy between Thumbay Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Hospital and Thumbay University Hospital.