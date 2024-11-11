This November win big with Dh25 million grand prize and more from Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

This November, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi is set to deliver its most exhilarating raffle experience yet, with an unprecedented Dh25 million grand prize. As the region’s largest and longest-running raffle, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi continues to capture imaginations and offer life-changing opportunities with its most substantial prize pool since 2022.

On December 3, one lucky individual will walk away with an astounding Dh25 million. This is a chance to transform your life in extraordinary ways, opening doors to dreams once thought impossible. The stakes have never been higher, and the anticipation is building as people across the UAE and beyond purchase their tickets in hopes of claiming the ultimate prize.

The excitement doesn’t end with the grand prize. Throughout November, Big Ticket is giving away daily prizes of 24-karat gold bars, each weighing 250 grams, to fortunate winners. For automotive enthusiasts, two luxury cars are up for grabs: a BMW 840i on December 3 and a Maserati Grecale, which will be drawn on January 3, 2025, for all tickets purchased in November and December.

Adding even more value for participants, Big Ticket is running a special Buy 2, Get 2 Free promotion from November 1 to 28. This promotion offers four chances to win for the price of two, maximising participants' chances to take home a prize, whether it’s the grand Dh25 million, a gleaming gold bar, or a luxury vehicle. For the first time, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi is launching The Big Win Contest, offering an added layer of excitement. By purchasing two tickets in a single transaction for Dh1,000 before November 28, customers will be automatically entered into weekly E-draws. Each week, one winner will earn a place in The Big Win live draw on December 3, with guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000. With Dh25 million, daily gold bars, luxury cars, and a brand-new live contest, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi promises that this November will be its most exciting raffle month to date. Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or in person at the Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport counters.

For all the latest updates, follow Big Ticket on social media.