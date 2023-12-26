The vibrant tapestry of Sindhi heritage unfolds

Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 1:54 PM

Amid the bustling city of Dubai, a remarkable event is unfolding — the 28th International Sindhi Sammelan. This gathering stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of the Sindhi community, a vibrant diaspora that has triumphed over challenges and embraced the global stage.

Organised under the Alliance of Global Sindhi Associations, Inc, USA (AGSA), and led by Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman – Organising Committee of the 28th International Sindhi Sammelan in Dubai, the event seeks to preserve Sindhi heritage globally.

This year's Sindhi Sammelan is graced by the presence of distinguished delegates, including Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Shri V. Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs of India; and Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai & Northern Emirates.

Their participation adds a new dimension to this cultural extravaganza, emphasizing the global significance of Sindhi identity.

The Sammelan is a contemporary expression of the historical journey that began over 6000 years ago in the ancient Indus Valley civilisation for the people of Sindh.

Under the guidance of Shahdadpuri, the conference has transformed into a dynamic celebration that transcends geographical boundaries, bringing together Sindhis from every corner of the world.

As attendees celebrate the language, culture and civilisation, the conference becomes a collective effort to preserve the rich heritage for future generations. The Sammelan provides a dynamic platform for fostering new bonds among Sindhis worldwide. It is not just an occasion to commemorate the past but also an opportunity to sow the seeds for a vibrant Sindhi legacy that will endure for generations to come.

A successful attempt has been made to Romanize the Sindhi language so that the younger generation, which has not been exposed to their Sindhi mother tongue, will now have the opportunity to learn Sindhi in Romanized script.

An important subject of how to introduce the business and economic content to these annual conferences and how to institutionalize its structure is also being discussed and finalized during this Dubai Sammelan.

As attendees navigate through this transformative event, they can reflect on the journey, celebrate achievements, and collectively envision a future where Sindhi heritage continues to flourish. The 28th International Sindhi Sammelan stands as a beacon of unity and cultural preservation. It is an affirmation that Sindhi identity is not just a reflection of history but a living, thriving force that shapes the present and future.