The future of earth observation capabilities now within reach of the regional space industry, expert says

Jamil Kawar, VP of Missions at ICEYE

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 4:10 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 4:13 PM

Revolutionary developments in satellite technology are now bringing science fiction-like capabilities to the region. "SAR satellites – with their ability to penetrate through clouds and operate effectively day and night – are proving to be invaluable for applications such as environmental monitoring, disaster management, and military surveillance," said Jamil Kawar, VP of Missions at ICEYE, a global leader in SAR satellite development.

Kawar’s statements came a month ahead of the seventh edition of the Global Aerospace Summit 2024, taking place from 24-25 September in Abu Dhabi. "The smaller and lighter build of SAR satellites has led to lower launch costs, making them more accessible to a wide range of organisations in the region," added Kawar.

In recent years, the evolution of satellite technology has brought about a significant transformation in Earth observation capabilities. With the emergence of synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites and the advancements in application programming interfaces (APIs), private and public sector organisations across the Middle East can now access high-resolution, granular images of activity on the ground, directly from satellites orbiting the region.

These developments present significant commercial opportunities for businesses in the region, aligning with the UAE's ambitious space programme and its commitment to technological advancement.

The integration of APIs has enabled end-to-end process automation, empowering users to directly task satellites and access vast image catalogues independently. This streamlined approach eliminates the need for third-party involvement, providing users with faster access to the intelligence they require.

Within the Middle East, SAR imaging supports a range of use cases, including port monitoring, protection of strategic assets, oil spill monitoring, and maritime domain awareness. The near-real-time intelligence provided by SAR satellites is proving to be instrumental for addressing complex requirements in these areas, enhancing operational efficiency and security. In the UAE, Bayanat (a leading provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions) and Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat – the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider) previously announced the expansion of their ambitious Earth Observation (EO) space programme from five to seven synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites. The expansion of the constellation – with technology, training, and expertise provided by programme partner, ICEYE – means that orbiting satellites will revisit the Middle East more frequently, enabling Bayanat and Yahsat to deliver near real-time, high-definition images of on-the-ground conditions across the Middle East as they execute their plan to serve domestic and international customers with advanced geospatial intelligence. Kawar anticipates a growing number of organisations in the Middle East utilising SAR satellites for their intelligence needs as these technologies continue to evolve and become accessible to more organisations across the Middle East.

Kawar’s statements were made ahead of the seventh edition of the Global Aerospace Summit, taking place from 24-25 September, 2024 in Abu Dhabi.