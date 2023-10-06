The epitome of luxury fashion: Glitterati and Dhoom Dhaam to present luxurious trunk show in Dubai

Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 6:07 PM

Prepare for an extraordinary celebration of luxury fashion as Glitterati, Dubai's iconic luxury trunk show, teams up with the Dhoom Dhaam Wedding Company, curated by the celebrated Bollywood stylist Tanya Ghavri. This exclusive event is set to dazzle on the October 7 at the prestigious Taj Business Bay Dubai.

The Glitterati and Dhoom Dhaam Collaboration Trunk Show promises a mesmerising showcase of elite fashion brands, featuring the likes of Aisha Rao, Cuin, Garima Karwariya, Eeksha, Sukriti Akriti, Umaima Mustafa, Anjana Bohra, Basil Leaf, and local gems like Frontier Raas, Biori, and Shaveta Anuj. Each brand brings its unique blend of sophistication and creativity, making this event a must-attend for fashion connoisseurs.

Renowned Bollywood stylist Tanya Ghavri, known for dressing Bollywood's biggest stars, brings her unparalleled expertise to curate this exclusive showcase. Her meticulous attention to detail and innate sense of style have made her a favourite among Bollywood celebrities and fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

Dhoom Dhaam Wedding Company, India's most sought-after trunk show, makes its grand entrance in Dubai, offering a curated selection of bridal and wedding fashion that is sure to captivate the audience.

Glitterati, Dubai's oldest and most prestigious trunk show, led by the visionary Pooja Jaising, is a symbol of luxury fashion. Over the years, it has earned a reputation as the premier event attended by Dubai's elite, attracting the who's who of the city.

The best part? This extravagant event is open to all, offering fashion enthusiasts and trendsetters the chance to immerse themselves in the world of high fashion without any barriers. Whether you're searching for your dream wedding attire, the latest in luxury fashion, or simply a memorable experience, this event promises to deliver it all.

Key Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 7th, 2023

Time: 10:00am-8:00pm

Location: Taj Business Bay Dubai