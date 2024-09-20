The Collective brings together a range of South Asian designs

Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 2:55 PM Last updated: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 3:00 PM

Get ready to experience a confluence of style at The Collective which returns at the Mandarin Oriental on September 20 and 21 from 10:00am to 8:00pm. From festive fashion to everyday essentials and modest looks, you can find a curated collection of Festive, RTW and couture collections from over 40 cutting edge designers. The Collective has curated designs that truly represent that quintessential modern woman of today.

Featuring a unique lineup of seasoned veterans along with emerging designers, you can expect to see new brands like Studio Rigu, Moonray, Prints by Radhika, Misha Lakhani and many more. The Collective brings a fresh take on modern silhouettes and eclectic designs.

From breaking gender norms to redefining convention, each brand tells a unique story through its innovative creations. “Drawing inspiration from fashion trends like romantic florals, juxtaposed tailoring, and prep school chic, The Collective offers a diverse range of styles to suit every taste. From sequined ensembles to reawakened classics, there’s something for everyone at this must-attend event,” explains Mukta Shahdadpuri, co-founder of The Collective. This season, remarkable brands like Ekaya, Dhruv Kapoor, Archana Shah, SVA, and REIK return with captivating new collections. Shoppers can immerse themselves in the enchanting world of sustainable luxury and experience the elegance of travel jewelry firsthand at The Collective.

"This isn't just another fashion exhibition; it's a journey of discovery for those with a discerning eye for style," says Sahiba Narang, co-founder of The Collective. "Our curation aims to offer that one conversation starter piece, making a bold statement with every ensemble."