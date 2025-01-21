The 14th Edition of InClassica International Music Festival returns to Dubai in April 2025

Thomas Grau, Ph: Michal Novak

The 14th edition of the prestigious InClassica International Music Festival returns to Dubai in April 2025, honouring the 55th birthday of acclaimed contemporary composer Alexey Shor. This year's affair, taking place from April 6 to 21, features an outstanding lineup of artists and orchestras presenting spectacular performances set to make a notable impact on the international classical music scene.

One of the main attractions of this year's festival are the highly-anticipated performances of Spanish conductor Tomàs Grau, chief conductor and artistic director of the Franz Schubert Filharmonia, renowned for his incredible sincerity and inspired artistic precision. Returning to the Dubai Opera, the maestro will perform on April 8 and 14, accompanied by 72 talented musicians from the Spanish-based orchestra alongside talented soloists.

"I am thrilled to return to the InClassica Festival," he says, ''I was lucky to be able to conduct a concert at the 2023 edition, and was impressed by the organisation and the quality of the programme and the festival, as well as its Composer-In-Residence Alexey Shor. It's a very unique event compared to other festivals as it offers a spectacular lineup of artists that come together in Dubai for two weeks. These are musicians that you can enjoy night after night playing incredible works and supported by symphony orchestras of the highest quality. This would be more usual in chamber music but very unusual in symphonic festivals. Being part of this event once again brings me a great deal of satisfaction.''

With this year's special edition of the festival paying tribute to Alexey Shor, Grau, who has previously performed numerous works by the renowned composer, praised his vibrant approach, which features thematic components and poetic features. ''In my opinion, Alexey Shor's music is very cinematic,'' he states, ''You can appreciate many colours and textures, and it is characterised by a strong use of melody. This makes Alexey Shor’s music resonate with the audience as it is easy to listen to, and for the artists, it is always a pleasure to perform and introduce to new audiences. In today's contemporary music, melody is often less present or sometimes even non-existent. Depending on the quality of the work, it can make the audience feel disconnected. However, this never happens in Alexey Shor's music.''

Alexey Shor

At the historic festival, the composer will conduct Alexey Shor's Cello Concerto No. 3 and Violin Concerto No. 4, which he has been eagerly preparing for. ''This is the first time I will conduct these pieces, although I have performed many other of his works before,'' He continued, ''Each concerto is different from the previous and has its own distinct personality; the Cello Concerto, for example, has nothing to do with the Cello Concerto No. 1 which I conducted at the same festival and would highlight its central Elegy for its beauty. And as for the Violin Concerto No. 4, it is perhaps darker than the previous ones, with a powerful inner force, while simultaneously proving very virtuosic for the soloist.'' Performing alongside the Franz Schubert Filharmonia, Grau’s return to InClassica will see him collaborating with celebrated soloists, namely cellist Edgar Moreau and violinist Gil Shaham. ''I enjoy making music with new artists, as well as with those with whom you share a deeper understanding on stage. On a human level, it's wonderful to collaborate and make music together frequently,'' the virtuoso noted, mentioning that he hasn't yet had the chance to work with either musician in the past. The concert features a diverse musical programme, featuring an eclectic selection of works spanning both seminal masterpieces and contemporary compositions, such as Ludwig van Beethoven’s "Egmont" overture, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Overture to The Marriage of Figaro, and Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4 "Italian". The conductor expressed his enthusiasm for these pieces, emphasising on the symphonies, saying, ''Tchaikovsky's Fourth is one of my favourite symphonies, which I have conducted many times, with the theme of fate always present, and with a first movement that is one of the most impressive pages in the history of music. On the other hand, Mendelssohn's ‘‘Italian’’ is entirely different, with a vibrant palette of colours but a devilish last movement.'' As InClassica celebrates its fifth consecutive year in Dubai, Tomàs Grau, who has maintained a long-standing relationship with the festival, reflected on the significance of its move to the region. ''The work that the InClassica Festival is doing to bring the world's best artists to Dubai is a crucial step forward for classical music in the GCC region. I think it would be nice in the not-too-distant future to form a symphony orchestra with local musicians that could tour around the area, bringing classical music to all corners and, perhaps, the construction of a concert hall where this orchestra could be based.'' Following his monumental performances at InClassica, Grau is anticipating a busy year ahead. ''Perhaps one of my highlights will be my return with the Orquesta Sinfónica Simón Bolívar in Caracas and, of course, the upcoming celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Franz Schubert Filharmonia, as well as concerts with Maxim Vengerov, Mischa Maisky, Daishin Kashimoto and Alex Chaushian, among many others.''

For more details about InClassica 2025, visit the festival’s official website here.