Indian tennis icon Mahesh Bhupathi, known for his exceptional achievements on the global stage, recently chose Dr Azam Badar Khan, aka Dr Knee, for specialised knee care. Following his consultation, Bhupathi was directed to International Modern Hospital (IMH), Dubai, for further treatment.

Renowned for his precision on the court, Bhupathi’s visit highlights the trust that elite athletes place in Dr Azam Badar Khan’s expertise in orthopedic and knee care. Years of high-impact sports take a toll on joints, and for world-class athletes like Bhupathi, expert knee treatment is essential for maintaining mobility and long-term performance.

"Athletes push their bodies to the limit, and proper knee care is essential for long-term health. Dr Khan’s expertise and approach to knee health are truly world-class. I’m grateful for his guidance," said Bhupathi.

Dr Azam Badar Khan, a leading orthopedic surgeon and knee specialist, is also the founder of the Let’s Walk Again with Dr. Knee Foundation, a global initiative dedicated to raising awareness about knee health. His mission includes advocating for the establishment of a dedicated World Knee Health Day, emphasising the importance of proactive knee care across all age groups. Dr Kishan Pakkal, CEO of International Modern Hospital, emphasised the hospital’s commitment to advanced orthopedic care. "We are proud to collaborate with Dr. Azam Badar Khan, whose expertise in knee health has made a significant impact. At International Modern Hospital, we are committed to providing world-class treatment, ensuring that athletes and individuals receive the best possible care for their orthopedic needs." As more sports icons turn to Dr Azam Badar Khan aka Dr Knee for expert care, the movement for greater knee health awareness continues to gain momentum.

