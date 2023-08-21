Techugo: A game changer for startups in the Middle East

Published: Mon 21 Aug 2023, 5:20 PM

Even if it is a fiercely competitive market, the Middle East never lets its significant social and economic graph growth down. The region is on the edge of massive digital disruption, compelling companies and governments to increase tech investments for futuristic benefits.

And how are they doing it?

While joining hands with Techugo, a top mobile app development company in Middle East, turning all positive possibilities into actions with AI, AR, VR, Blockchain, and IoT. Techugo plays a more significant role in turning startups into scale-ups by eliminating the gap between businesses and technology.

Techugo has helped various businesses with a scalable digital solution that guarantees brand exposure, business transformation, and uninterrupted services.

Get the pinch of technology to your business with the most robust partner ever and witness how your business will grow beyond the skyline.

A Bit About a CMMI Level 3 Company | Techugo

The company put forward its foot for the first time in 2015, aiming to let its clients enjoy a digital presence. From exceptional developers, designers, quality analysts, and project managers to marketers, the company is a team of 150+ visionaries who put in unwavering efforts and continuously strive to turn their organisation into a one-stop solution for digital projects.

Techugo crafted a portfolio of 750+ creative apps that were only ideas earlier. Additionally, Techugo has not only worked for the Middle East but also the USA, Canada, India, etc. The reach of Techugo is broader than you ever expected, and the credit goes to the founder and COO of the company, Ankit Singh, who leads the entire organisation to create value for their clients.

Standards that Make Techugo Unique

To churn out multiple benefits for organisations and lead to the growth of happy clients, here is what Techugo does:

Integrate agile product engineering to turn challenges into opportunities.

Prioritise Innovative methods and strategies to enhance the efficiency of organisations.

Automate the business processes to achieve fairness and transparency in reduced time.

Reduce operational costs with the cost-effective use of business core resources.

Identify bottlenecks and opportunities to boost the workflow for a positive impact.

Ensure high-quality design, feature-rich products, and enhanced customer reach while designing the plan for your business.

Analyse and interpret the data to evaluate the idea's performance.

Offer a reliable procedure to the client to gain a competitive edge.

Techugo leads an idea towards perfection

In this rapidly changing market, taking care of each element for app development holds the highest importance, and Techugo prioritises it the most. The company helps you scale your business to heights where no competition can come and match the service level you bring. Being the top mobile app development company in the UAE, Techugo covers the entire development cycle from ideation to support, no matter what necessities you put forward.

With 750+ application development and turning startups into unicorns and multi-billion companies, Techugo adds thrills to the world of innovations. Striking UI/UX, resilient support, robust app code, and whatnot, Techugo has everything in its pocket to derive your ideation ahead against the vast competition.

The company has left its remarkable presence with digital solutions for almost all industry verticals by leveraging technologies like virtual reality, augmented reality, blockchain, artificial intelligence, IoT, enterprise mobility, mobile and web apps, chatbots, etc.

Projects that define excellence

With millennials and Gen Z being digitalised consumers, delivering products catering to their unique and tailored needs has become critical today. Thus, here is what Techugo provides to startups in the Middle East and turns on the gameplay.

Milkbun

Techugo brought lip-smacking food closer to consumers while building Milkbun. From dine-in to the delivery option, users of Milkbun can use the app in any way and enjoy the food conveniently offered by the association of Techugo, the best app development company in Saudi Arabia, and Gastronomica, the prominent food journals in the world.

PMU

Yes, Techugo also worked for one of the best universities in Saudi Arabia. Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University when looking for creative minds, which would simplify the communication between the parents, university, alumni, and students with a robust digital solution.

Lifology

A Guinness world record-winning guidance app for parents, 'Lifology' adds more height to the e-learning industry while allowing guardians to learn from the experts and make an informed decision about their children. Team Techugo ensured their best support to their clients while providing the secret code recipe that attracted the right users for business growth.

CanCan

While integrating AI technology, Techugo has developed a stand-out beauty CanCan. Buyers can seamlessly walk through the traditional attire of men in the UAE, buy and get it delivered to their doorsteps.

How does company overcome the challenges?

For Techugo, challenges are not obstacles towards the roadmap of success but opportunities that will bring the company closer to the success-driven path. According to Abhinav Singh, CEO of Techugo, this is how their team leaves no stone unturned to record various wins against all the toughest challenges.

Determine a goal and the reasons why they want to achieve it.

Consider every stage where the obstacles occur.

Brainstorm together to find the counterpart for challenges.

Turn the obstacles into strategies.

Here we go on our joyous ride after building the perfect app.

Why does the association of Team Techugo Matter today?

In this high-paced world, when technologies are giving a solid edge in competition for businesses worldwide, it has totally become a necessity to join hands with a team that is experienced in integrating the top technologies into a digital solution.

And guess what?

Techugo has it all; no matter at which stage your product lifecycle is, the hand-picked talents of this top app development company in Dubai provide the proper shape and figure to your digital solution.

The company has unlocked new growth possibilities not only for their partners but various other entrepreneurs, consumers, etc. It is always required craftsmanship to build a product, and Techugo owns it.

To make an impactful presence in the digital space, collaborate with Techugo today.

— Mohsin AL Moharrak is a business journalist.