TCL to bring Arsenal FC stars and fans face-to-face in Dubai

Arsenal players stop by in Dubai for winter break to meet with the fans

Published: Fri 12 Jan 2024, 11:09 AM Last updated: Fri 12 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM

TCL Electronics (1070.HK), the global top two-ranked TV brand, is set to host Arsenal FC players in Dubai this weekend, offering the fans of the club and football enthusiasts in the city the opportunity to get close to their favourite stars. The players will be available for an interactive meet-and-greet session on JBR Beach, bringing the fans face-to-face with their football heroes off the field.

TCL Middle East is the official region partner of Arsenal FC. The event offers an unparalleled experience, hosted by Khaled Al Ameri, a leading Emirati content creator, blending fun activities and exciting giveaways. Attendees can anticipate memorable fan interactions with the Gunners, exciting prizes and the chance to take hold of exclusive TCL merchandise.

Commenting on the event, Ms. Sunny Yang, General Manager of TCL MEA, said, “As the official regional consumer electronics partner for Arsenal FC, we are glad to bring football enthusiasts and our loyal fans together for this extraordinary meet-and-greet event. This is a wonderful opportunity for fans to meet their on-field heroes, off the field.”

“Our commitment to 'Inspire Greatness' extends beyond cutting-edge technology, reaching into the hearts of football lovers. At this event, we hope to create unforgettable memories for fans that will be etched in their hearts forever and we look forward to celebrating our collective love of football with everyone present," she added.

In addition to engagement with the Arsenal FC players, TCL has set up an Experience Zone at the event showcasing the brand’s latest products that highlight its commitment to innovation. The Experience Zone offers fans an opportunity to engage with the brand’s cutting-edge products designed to enhance the sports viewing experience.

This Arsenal FC fan meet-and-greet promises to be the highlight of the year for football enthusiasts and TCL fans alike. Fans can expect an unforgettable celebration of football greatness, interactive fun, and the perfect blend of sports and technology.

The event will take place on JBR Beach, Dubai Marina on January 12 from 2 pm onwards. The event will extend until Saturday, January 13, providing an opportunity for everyone to immerse themselves in the TCL experience.