TBO Academy’s first major travel trade roadshow off to a great start

Published: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 3:11 PM

TBO Academy’s inaugural edition of The TBO Travel Business Show took off to a great start with over 400 travel agents attending the day-long event at Conrad Hotel, Dubai on September 19. Vidhu Lamba, vice president atTBO Academy, said: "The TBO Business Show is designed to be a face-to-face platform for growth, empowering travel professionals with knowledge, connections and inspiration. We are thrilled to bring some of the world’s leading travel suppliers from around the world, the crème da la crème – Tourism Boards of Saudi Arabia, Qatar Spain, and Ireland, cruise such as Aroya and NCL as well leading hotels chains such as Hilton, Millenium, Dusit and Marriott. Some of the most desirable hotel properties from Bali including Impiana and Hideaway were also present, providing travel buyers with the best choice in one platform."

Billed as the biggest travel trade show, the event was packed with hourly prizes, entertainment, food and fun for the travel trade community. Given the positive feedback from all stakeholders, the company is now looking to replicate this success across other key markets in the region.

TBO Academy is a unique concept launched by TBO.COM, the world’s biggest travel distribution platform, focused on the mission to enhance travel partners knowledge of the travel trade and enable growth of their business and selling skills. Today, the company has become a leading e-learning platform with over 100+ free courses offered across topics.