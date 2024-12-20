Taxation Society hosts seminar on ‘Mastering UAE Corporate Tax Returns’

The Taxation Society recently held a highly insightful seminar at India Club, focusing on the critical topic of ‘Mastering UAE Corporate Tax Returns’. The event featured leading experts and panelists who shared actionable strategies to help businesses effectively navigate the upcoming corporate tax compliance requirements.

Moderating the session, Bhawna Chopra, partner at Premier Brains Global and Treasurer of the Taxation Society, remarked, “It was an honour to lead the panel discussion on mastering UAE corporate tax returns. The session offered actionable insights into compliance requirements, addressed common challenges, and provided practical solutions to streamline the tax return process.”

Pratik Shah, founding partner of TMSL Management Consultancies Co., emphasised the urgency of preparedness, stating, “With less than three weeks remaining for the first corporate tax return (post the extension deadline), many businesses are realising they are only partially prepared for submission. Given the comprehensive nature of the return form and the inbuilt checks, there is absolutely no room for error. Businesses must prioritise readiness and consider leveraging technology to ensure seamless preparation and compliance." Adding to the discussion, Manish Saraf, Tax Advisory Service Partner at SNB Accounting Management & Tax Consultancy LLC, highlighted, "Conducting a thorough impact assessment is vital for financial readiness. By understanding how tax laws and relief options affect their financial position, businesses can ensure compliance, minimise liabilities, and capitalise on available tax benefits." CA Vishal Hurkat, founder and CEO of VNY Management Consultant LLC, further elaborated, "Our goal is to empower businesses with the tools and knowledge required to navigate corporate tax changes smoothly, ensuring an efficient and error-free tax return process."

The seminar was well-received by attendees, who gained valuable insights and practical advice for successfully managing their tax compliance obligations. The event underscored the importance of proactive preparation and provided the knowledge necessary for businesses to navigate the evolving corporate tax landscape in the UAE.