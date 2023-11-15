Tawazoun and Mawakeb School Al Khawaneej partner for a greener future with 'Green Champions: Sowing the Seeds of Sustainability' event

Published: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 10:30 AM

Tawazoun, an organisation deeply rooted in fostering balance and sustainability across people, workplaces, society, and the planet, has collaborated with Al Mawakeb School Al Khawaneej to host an impactful event, 'Green Champions: Sowing the Seeds of Sustainability'. The event was orchestrated by Fursan Al Mawakeb, featuring Dr Hanane Benkhallouk, founder of Tawazoun, and Hamdan Al Zaabi, a 9th grader and the youngest founding member at Tawazoun.

Dr Benkhallouk said: "With COP 28 being organised in the UAE, and this year declared as the Year of Sustainability, it's imperative we involve our youth in shaping a balanced, sustainable future. They are not merely the leaders of tomorrow; they are the change-makers of today. Our collaboration with Al Mawakeb School aligns perfectly with Tawazoun's commitment to fostering a balanced society and planet."

Samira Al Awadhi, principal of Al Mawakeb Al Khawaneej, added: "This partnership signifies a step forward in our continuous endeavour to instill a sense of responsibility and awareness in our students. We believe that initiatives like 'Green Champions' enable them to become more engaged, empowered, and prepared for the real-world challenges of sustainability."

Hamdan Al Zaabi stated: "I feel privileged to be part of this enlightening journey. It’s not just about planting a tree today; it's about sowing the seeds of change for generations to come."

Khaled AlRaeesi, a 11th grader from Fursan Al Mawakeb said: "Hosting this event has been an eye-opener for us. It's truly inspiring to see leaders like Dr Benkhallouk taking steps to involve youth in this noble cause."

Hamdah Shahein, a 12th grader from Fursan Al Mawakeb added: "This is not a one-off event but a starting point for us, the youth, to take the reins of change in our hands. The dialogues, insights, and collaborative spirit we experienced today give us hope for a balanced and sustainable future."

Al Mawakeb School Al Khawaneej is an educational institution dedicated to nurturing well-rounded individuals prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century. With a focus on a comprehensive curriculum and inclusive education, the school prioritises both academic and character development.

Tawazoun is a think-do-tank, an idea incubator and a community that was launched at a special event in Dubai Expo 2020, which aims to establish balance across four key pillars: People, workplaces, society, and planet. Tawazoun works on a myriad of initiatives ranging from youth development, diversity and inclusion, well-being, to sustainability.