S&Z Group announces the launch of North Gate British School in Ajman

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 10:22 AM Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 10:37 AM

The S&Z Group, a visionary organisation that founded the innovative and eco sensitive Habitat Schools located in Ajman, has announced the launch of their latest state of the art campus, the North Gate British School. The school is set to open its doors for the academic year 2024-25 and is located in Hamidiya, Ajman.

North Gate British School is expected to reshape the schooling landscape in the region, offering a unique combination of the esteemed UK National curriculum with the rich cultural heritage and modern elements of the UAE.

North Gate British School will offer a dynamic curriculum that combines academic excellence with a holistic approach, building on the innovative educational practices introduced by Habitat schools. The group is known for pioneering farming and coding in the UAE’s educational system. S&Z Group continues this tradition by incorporating these elements alongside cutting-edge technology, including the latest AI and robotics AI lab that will lead the way forward in the UAE.

S&Z’s forward-thinking approach will aim to prepare students for a globally interconnected world by blending an exceptional British educational opportunities with modern and local elements. The curriculum is designed to foster global educational possibilities, environmental awareness, intercultural growth, and a deep understanding of the UAE’s ethos and history.

The school will feature one of the largest campuses in Ajman, boasting an 11-a-side football pitch, Olympic-sized swimming pool, including a large number of state-of-the-art facilities and specialist rooms. The school will continue to focus on developing the social and emotional capability of all its students by offering a comprehensive and exciting extra-curricular program that will capture their imaginations.

North Gate British School will be partnering and working with Cornerstones Education — Curriculum Maestro, Learning Ladders — Student Progress Tracking, National College - Professional Development for Teachers, Unique World Robotics for Advanced Robotics Education, Apple Distinguished School — Centre of Leadership and Excellence.

Sheikh Sultan bin Saqer Al Nuaimi, chairman of S&Z Group, stated: "Our mission is to create a learning environment that combines the best of traditional British educational values with innovative teaching methods and cutting-edge technology. We are focused on a holistic approach for all our students supporting and developing their intellectual and behavioral needs. We believe that this approach will not only prepare students for the challenges of the future but also instill in them a strong sense of cultural identity and environmental responsibility."

Gary Williams, the founding principal of North Gate British School, shared his enthusiasm for the new institution. "At North Gate, we are committed to fostering an environment where students can thrive both academically and holistically. Our team of highly qualified and passionate educators are dedicated to supporting each and every student so that they can discover and develop their unique talents and abilities. We believe in nurturing a love for lifelong learning by building interconnected relationships within our school community." He also highlighted the school's commitment to developing innovative learning practices linked to the UK curriculum whilst also honoring the local traditions and culture of the UAE. Williams stated: "Whilst we uphold the rigorous academic standards that British schools are known for, we are equally committed to embracing new teaching methods and technologies. Our state-of-the-art facilities will ensure that our students are not only well-prepared for the future but are also equipped with new skills and knowledge so that they can make meaningful contributions in today's society." North Gate British School's holistic approach to education will also emphasize the importance of the Arts, Sports, and extra-curricular activities. The school will offer a variety of programmes designed to cultivate well-rounded individuals who are prepared to excel in all aspects of life. This focus on personal growth, combined with a global outlook, will ensure that students are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the modern world. The school offers transportation services from several emirates, including Ajman, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, and select areas of Dubai. Due to the transportation routes running counter to the predominant traffic flow between Dubai and Ajman, students can expect efficient commutes, with travel times typically within one hour.

S&Z Group’s commitment to education and sustainability is evident in their approach to the development of North Gate British School. In particular S&Z are especially known for integrating environmental sustainability, programming, and social work into their curriculum in all Habitat Schools. The group has once again set a new standard for educational excellence within Ajman, and the UAE. The entire 252,000sqft project on a 394,000sqft plot was completed in just 172 days by Splash Building Contracting LLC.